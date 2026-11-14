Little Rock’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, hospice, and clinics are all hiring. If you’re in nursing or patient care, there are solid options from entry level to advanced practice.

Employer: State of Arkansas

State of Arkansas Location: North Little Rock, AR (Arkansas State Veterans Home)

(Arkansas State Veterans Home) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,245 – $111,363

Deadline: 11/30/2026

Serve Arkansas veterans in a long-term care setting with strong pay and a clear RN career path. Great fit if you want stable state benefits and a mission-driven role.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR Type: Full-time, Day shift (6:30 a.m.–7:00 p.m.)

Oncology RN role on a day shift, 72 hours bi-weekly. Open to new grads and experienced nurses, with specialty education and CPR/ACLS-type training provided.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR Type: Full-time, Night shift (6:30 p.m.–7:00 a.m.)

Float within women’s and children’s services on nights, 72 hours bi-weekly. Good for RNs who like variety and working across mother–baby, peds, and related units.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR Type: Full-time, Day shift (7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.)

Support the OR by cleaning, assembling, and sterilizing instruments for a perioperative resource team. Ideal if you have decontamination/sterilization experience and want a steady daytime schedule.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR Type: Full-time, Night shift (6:30 p.m.–7:00 a.m.)

High-skill flex RN role floating within critical care and related specialties, up to 50 miles from home campus. Requires 18+ months RN and 1 year acute inpatient experience; great if you like higher acuity and variety.

Employer: Hospice Home Care

Location: Little Rock, AR (In-Patient Unit)

Little Rock, AR (In-Patient Unit) Type: Full-time, Weekend nights

Hands-on hospice CNA role with 1:1 care and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, mileage). Good for CNAs comfortable with end-of-life care who want a supportive, slower-paced setting.

Employer: Hospice Home Care

Location: Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR Type: Full-time, Weeknights (7 p.m.–7 a.m.)

Night-shift hospice RN caring for inpatients with a focus on comfort, symptom management, and family support. Offers solid benefits and more predictable 1:1 care than many hospital roles.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR Type: Full-time, Night shift (6:00 p.m.–6:30 a.m.)

Perform a variety of radiographic procedures on a busy night shift (80 hours bi-weekly). Requires graduation from an accredited program, ARRT eligibility/certification, Arkansas licensure, and BLS.

Employer: IntellaTriage

Location: Little Rock, AR (work-from-home)

Little Rock, AR (work-from-home) Type: Part-time, remote; 4:30 a.m.–10:00 a.m. + rotating weekend shifts

Part-time, remote; Pay: $25/hr, with potential up to $28/hr in first 6 months + shift differentials

Phone triage for hospice patients and families from home using EMR and set protocols. Great if you have hospice/end-of-life experience, a multistate RN license, and want shorter remote shifts.

Employer: UAMS – University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Location: Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR Type: Full-time, Day shift

Full-time, Pay: $17.72/hr

Front-line patient access role handling scheduling, registration, insurance checks, and payments for cancer patients. Good fit if you have 3+ years in healthcare registration/billing/scheduling and strong customer service skills.

Employer: Sono Bello

Location: Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR Type: Full-time

Clinic-based LPN role supporting pre-op, intra-op, and post-op care for cosmetic procedures. Ideal if you like fast-paced but predictable hours and want experience in outpatient surgery and aesthetics.

Employer: Arkansas Children’s

Location: Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR Type: Part-time, Day shift (7 a.m.–7 p.m., variable days)

Part-time, Pay: Most new hires: $15–$18/hr

Entry-level clinical support role in the NICU providing basic patient care and clerical help. Great stepping stone if you have a high school diploma/GED and want experience in a top pediatric hospital.

Employer: Consumer Directed Services Inc.

Location: Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR Type: Full-time

Fast-paced walk-in urgent care LPN role doing triage, vitals, injections, wound care, and EHR documentation. Good for LPNs who like variety and quick patient turnover.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Location: Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR Type: Full-time

Perform MRI exams and ensure safe, high-quality imaging to support diagnosis. Best for experienced MRI techs who are confident with scanner operation and safety standards.

Employer: Arkana Laboratories

Location: Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR Type: Full-time

One-year fellowship training in renal pathology with exposure to biopsy sign-out, conferences, and research. Designed for physicians who’ve completed pathology residency and want subspecialty training.

Employer: Arkana Laboratories

Location: Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR Type: Full-time

Full-time attending role providing renal pathology services, on-call coverage, and CLIA/CAP-compliant reporting. Ideal for board-certified anatomic pathologists with completed renal pathology fellowship.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR Type: Full-time, Day shift (7:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.)

Day-shift vascular med-surg RN on a 72-hours bi-weekly schedule. Open to new grads; offers strong team support and specialty education.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR Type: Full-time, Day shift (6:30 a.m.–7:00 p.m.)

Travel-style RN role within Baptist’s women’s and children’s units, with floating to other units as needed. Requires 18+ months RN experience and at least 1 year in the specialty.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR Type: Full-time, Night shift (6:30 p.m.–7:00 a.m.)

Support oncology patients with basic care, monitoring, and comfort on a night shift. Great for students or career changers with 12+ college credit hours who want to break into hospital care.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.