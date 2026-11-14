Little Rock has a nice mix of education roles right now, from early childhood classrooms to higher-level program leadership and content development.

Here are several solid options if you love teaching, training, or building learning programs.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Remote , based in Little Rock, AR

, based in Salary: $75,000 – $95,000/year + annual incentive program

+ annual incentive program Type: Full-time

Application deadline: November 17, 2026 (may be extended per business needs)

Lead the full life cycle of Certiport certification exams—from design and item writing to updates and retirement. This role is great if you have assessment experience, enjoy working with psychometricians and tech teams, and want to shape industry-recognized credentials.

Employer: Archild

Location: Little Rock, AR (in person)

(in person) Salary: $14.00 – $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Work with children from birth to age five, leading daily activities and keeping detailed notes on each child’s progress. Good fit if you enjoy hands-on time with little ones and want solid benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and life insurance.

Employer: Archild

Location: Little Rock, AR (in person)

(in person) Salary: $14.00 – $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Support a toddler classroom with daily care, learning activities, and behavior guidance using Conscious Discipline. This is a good entry point if you have a high school diploma/GED and some teaching experience and want to grow with ongoing training.

Employer: Baptist Health – UAMS Medical Education Program

Location: Little Rock, AR (clinical practice at Baptist Health Family Medicine NLR)

(clinical practice at Baptist Health Family Medicine NLR) Salary: Competitive package (base salary, leadership attachment, clinical incentive, commencement bonus, CME stipend )

Competitive package (base salary, leadership attachment, clinical incentive, commencement bonus, ) Type: Full-time (50% GME administrative, 50% clinical)

Lead the Family Medicine Residency Program, overseeing curriculum, accreditation, faculty development, and resident education. Ideal for a board-certified Family Medicine physician with GME leadership experience who wants to shape the next generation of primary care doctors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.