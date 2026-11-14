Little Rock’s retail scene is busy right now—lots of options from big national brands to local employers. Here are several solid customer-facing roles, from entry level to management.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #124, 8801 Baseline Rd, Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time (Mid & Closing shifts)

(Mid & Closing shifts) Pay: $14–$27/hour + performance incentives & shift premiums

Stock and merchandise health & beauty products while helping customers on the sales floor. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO, and 100% paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: Several Little Rock stores (West 12th St, Stagecoach Rd, S University Ave, Lindsey Rd, N Rodney Parham Rd, Kanis Rd, Colonel Glenn Rd, and more)

(West 12th St, Stagecoach Rd, S University Ave, Lindsey Rd, N Rodney Parham Rd, Kanis Rd, Colonel Glenn Rd, and more) Type: Full-time (plus one part-time overnight role at West 12th St)

(plus one role at West 12th St) Pay: Not listed

Frontline store role: greet customers, run the register, suggest add-on items, and help keep the store and forecourt clean. Weekly pay, weekly bonus potential, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and lots of schedule flexibility.

Note: One posting at 7200 West 12th St is part-time overnights; the others are full-time with flexible shifts.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 14000 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes performance and incentive bonuses)

Step into convenience-store management: help run the store, supervise staff, handle hiring, bookkeeping, and merchandising. Full benefits, weekly pay, paid vacation, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and clear growth into higher leadership.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 12001 Colonel Glenn, Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes performance and incentive bonuses)

Similar assistant manager role at a different Circle K location. Great if you already have retail or supervisor experience and want a fast-paced path into store management with strong benefits.

Employer: CubeSmart

CubeSmart Location: Little Rock, AR (self-storage sites within a district)

(self-storage sites within a district) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Mix of customer service and light property maintenance at self-storage locations. Mostly daytime hours, PTO that grows over time, 401(k) match, medical plans, and HSA contributions. You’ll rent units, take payments, and keep the property clean and safe.

Employer: Smiley Technologies, Inc.

Location: On-site in Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the Customer Experience team at a community-bank tech company. You’ll coach reps, handle escalations, use customer feedback to improve processes, and work closely with product and engineering. Best for someone with 4–6+ years in customer support/operations and leadership experience.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour

Key-holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support inventory and displays, and coach team members on great customer service. Good fit if you have 1+ year of retail leadership or key-holder experience and want a step up without being the full store manager.

Employer: Cole Haan

Cole Haan Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Part-time/other

Part-time/other Pay: Not listed

Fashion-forward sales role focused on styling customers head-to-toe, hitting personal sales goals, and keeping visual standards sharp. Great if you love shoes, style, and building repeat relationships with shoppers.

Employer: Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Holiday-season role helping guests pick jewelry and gifts while bringing the Family, Fashion & Philanthropy vibe to life. Flexible hours with lots of evenings/weekends; ideal if you want short-term retail work and enjoy a busy, social sales floor.

Employer: UAMS – University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Commensurate with experience

Front-facing role helping UAMS employees and patients with appointments, concerns, and access to care. Strong benefits: medical/dental/vision, up to 10% retirement match, generous leave, and education discounts. Requires healthcare revenue-cycle experience.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Little Rock, AR (Experience Store)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $29/hour base + incentives (all employees guaranteed at least $20/hour with incentives)

High-level retail role selling wireless plans and devices while solving customer issues in one visit. Comes with stock grants, 401(k), strong benefits for part-timers, paid time off, and phone/internet discounts.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, use basic diagnostic tools, and keep shelves stocked. Flexible scheduling and a good entry point if you’re 16+ and want retail experience, especially if you’re into cars.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.