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🛒 Little Rock Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $29/hr
Little Rock’s retail scene is busy right now—lots of options from big national brands to local employers. Here are several solid customer-facing roles, from entry level to management.
Health & Beauty TA
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Walmart Supercenter #124, 8801 Baseline Rd, Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time (Mid & Closing shifts)
- Pay: $14–$27/hour + performance incentives & shift premiums
Stock and merchandise health & beauty products while helping customers on the sales floor. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO, and 100% paid education through Live Better U.
Team Member (Customer Service Representative) – Multiple Stores
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: Several Little Rock stores (West 12th St, Stagecoach Rd, S University Ave, Lindsey Rd, N Rodney Parham Rd, Kanis Rd, Colonel Glenn Rd, and more)
- Type: Full-time (plus one part-time overnight role at West 12th St)
- Pay: Not listed
Frontline store role: greet customers, run the register, suggest add-on items, and help keep the store and forecourt clean. Weekly pay, weekly bonus potential, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and lots of schedule flexibility.
Note: One posting at 7200 West 12th St is part-time overnights; the others are full-time with flexible shifts.
Store Assistant (Bonused) – Assistant Manager
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 14000 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes performance and incentive bonuses)
Step into convenience-store management: help run the store, supervise staff, handle hiring, bookkeeping, and merchandising. Full benefits, weekly pay, paid vacation, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and clear growth into higher leadership.
Store Assistant (Bonused) – Assistant Manager
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 12001 Colonel Glenn, Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes performance and incentive bonuses)
Similar assistant manager role at a different Circle K location. Great if you already have retail or supervisor experience and want a fast-paced path into store management with strong benefits.
Store Operations Associate
- Employer: CubeSmart
- Location: Little Rock, AR (self-storage sites within a district)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)
Mix of customer service and light property maintenance at self-storage locations. Mostly daytime hours, PTO that grows over time, 401(k) match, medical plans, and HSA contributions. You’ll rent units, take payments, and keep the property clean and safe.
Manager, Customer Experience
- Employer: Smiley Technologies, Inc.
- Location: On-site in Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead the Customer Experience team at a community-bank tech company. You’ll coach reps, handle escalations, use customer feedback to improve processes, and work closely with product and engineering. Best for someone with 4–6+ years in customer support/operations and leadership experience.
Shift Lead
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour
Key-holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support inventory and displays, and coach team members on great customer service. Good fit if you have 1+ year of retail leadership or key-holder experience and want a step up without being the full store manager.
Stylist (Sales Associate)
- Employer: Cole Haan
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Part-time/other
- Pay: Not listed
Fashion-forward sales role focused on styling customers head-to-toe, hitting personal sales goals, and keeping visual standards sharp. Great if you love shoes, style, and building repeat relationships with shoppers.
Seasonal Retail Stylist
- Employer: Kendra Scott
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Part-time, Seasonal
- Pay: Not listed
Holiday-season role helping guests pick jewelry and gifts while bringing the Family, Fashion & Philanthropy vibe to life. Flexible hours with lots of evenings/weekends; ideal if you want short-term retail work and enjoy a busy, social sales floor.
Patient Relations Representative
- Employer: UAMS – University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: Commensurate with experience
Front-facing role helping UAMS employees and patients with appointments, concerns, and access to care. Strong benefits: medical/dental/vision, up to 10% retirement match, generous leave, and education discounts. Requires healthcare revenue-cycle experience.
Sr Mobile Expert
- Employer: T-Mobile
- Location: Little Rock, AR (Experience Store)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $29/hour base + incentives (all employees guaranteed at least $20/hour with incentives)
High-level retail role selling wireless plans and devices while solving customer issues in one visit. Comes with stock grants, 401(k), strong benefits for part-timers, paid time off, and phone/internet discounts.
Retail Sales Associate – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help customers find the right auto parts, use basic diagnostic tools, and keep shelves stocked. Flexible scheduling and a good entry point if you’re 16+ and want retail experience, especially if you’re into cars.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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