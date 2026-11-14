Little Rock’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are several construction and skilled trades roles hiring around Little Rock, AR.

Employer: Redeemers Group

Redeemers Group Location: Little Rock, AR (travel across west TN, east AR, north MS a few times per month)

Little Rock, AR (travel across west TN, east AR, north MS a few times per month) Type: Full-time

Pay: Top performers can earn $100K+ per year

Why it’s worth a look: Lead a crew of 3 doing foundation repair, crawl space work, waterproofing, and concrete leveling. No specific construction experience required—they provide paid training, year-round work, full benefits, PTO, and a people- and safety-first culture.

Employer: Riggs Cat

Riggs Cat Location: Little Rock, AR (field role with travel to customer jobsites)

Little Rock, AR (field role with travel to customer jobsites) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Full-time, non-exempt Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Field welding and fabrication on heavy equipment using gas, stick, MIG, and TIG. You’ll diagnose and repair equipment, work with modern tools and software, and may qualify for CDL and other certifications while on the job.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR Type: Full-time (authorized 80 hours bi-weekly )

(authorized ) Schedule: Day shift , typically 6:00–2:30 or 7:00–3:30

, typically or Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Steady daytime hours with a major healthcare system, working on construction painting projects within Baptist Health facilities.

Employer: Revolution Sustainable Solutions, LLC

Location: Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR Type: Full-time, direct hire

Pay: $32–$40/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Extras: $5,000 sign-on bonus , fully stocked toolbox worth about $4,000 (eligible to become yours after four years), medical/dental/vision, company-paid short-term disability and life insurance, 401(k) with match , PTO, paid holidays, paid meal breaks, pet insurance

, fully stocked toolbox worth about (eligible to become yours after four years), medical/dental/vision, company-paid short-term disability and life insurance, , PTO, paid holidays, paid meal breaks, pet insurance Why it’s worth a look: Keep industrial equipment running through installs, troubleshooting, and preventive maintenance. Great for someone with at least 2 years of industrial electrical experience who wants strong pay plus serious tool and benefit perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles pop up every week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.