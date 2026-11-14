Little Rock has some solid community and social service openings right now, especially if you want to work directly with kids, families, or adults with disabilities.

Employer: State of Arkansas – Department of Human Services (DCFS)

State of Arkansas – Department of Human Services (DCFS) Location: Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35,610 – $52,703

Posting End Date: November 16, 2026

Support children and families involved with DCFS through transportation, supervising family visits, and day-to-day help that keeps kids safe and stable. Expect frequent in-state travel plus some mornings, evenings, and weekends, and you’ll need to be able to lift 50 lbs and communicate clearly with kids, caregivers, and community partners.

Employer: State of Arkansas – Department of Human Services (DCFS)

State of Arkansas – Department of Human Services (DCFS) Location: Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,137 – $77,163

Posting End Date: November 16, 2026

Higher-level case management role focused on safety, permanency, and well-being for children and youth. You’ll handle home visits, risk assessments, service plans, and advocacy in areas like housing and medical care; ideal if you have experience with children/families and strong organization and time management skills.

Employer: Independent Case Management (ICM)

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time (Flex 40 hours)

Start Date: Position will NOT start until January 2027

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping adults with developmental disabilities with daily living, appointments, transportation, and community activities so they can live more independently. Great fit if you’re 18+, have at least a year in human/public/community services (or 2 years with developmental disabilities), and hold a valid AR driver’s license and auto insurance.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, check the full details, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.