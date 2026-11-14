Little Rock has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like staying active and keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are several building, grounds, and field roles hiring around town.

Employer: Belk

Belk Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly role)

Help keep the store spotless and welcoming while supporting customers and the sales team. This role is great if you like cleaning, organizing supplies, and don’t mind moving around, lifting up to 40 lbs, and working a flexible schedule with some nights and weekends.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Ecolab

Location: Little Rock, AR (territory includes Searcy, Jonesboro, West Memphis)

(territory includes Searcy, Jonesboro, West Memphis) Type: Full-time

Training Pay: $19.31/hour

Total Compensation Range (after training): $46,300–$69,300/year

Field-based role where you work mostly on your own, visiting commercial sites to prevent and eliminate pests. Includes a 5-week paid training program, strong Day 1 benefits, and room to grow into service, sales, or management if you like being on the road and staying active.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Pulaski County Government

Location: Little Rock, AR (various County buildings)

(various County buildings) Type: Full-time, non-exempt (overtime-eligible)

Application Window: Open until November 30, 2026 at 11:59 PM

Salary: Not listed

County role doing a mix of building repairs, basic HVAC, plumbing help, painting, grounds work, custodial tasks, and some security and mail courier duties. Good fit if you have general maintenance skills, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady government work with variable shifts.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Little Rock, AR (on-site at client locations)

(on-site at client locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You travel to customers and detail their vehicles inside and out, so it’s ideal if you enjoy working outdoors and independently. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, reliable transportation, and enough stamina for standing, bending, and lifting while you clean, polish, and protect vehicles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good maintenance and field roles tend to get snapped up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.