Little Rock is busy with building upgrades and healthcare projects, so strong engineering skills are in demand right now. Here are a few solid roles if you like complex systems and long-term projects.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $175,000 base + bonus, car allowance

Lead commissioning for commercial and institutional buildings, making sure HVAC, electrical, plumbing, controls, and BAS all work to design and owner specs. Great fit if you have 5+ years with complex MEP systems, know ASHRAE/LEED, and want a high-impact role with strong pay and full benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, holidays).

Note: This role is listed twice with different posting dates but is the same position, so apply to the one above.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time (Day shift)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., plus work as needed

Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., plus work as needed Hours: Authorized 80 hours bi-weekly

Authorized Salary: Not listed

Oversee design, operation, and maintenance of hospital electrical systems, from power distribution and lighting to data pathways, nurse call, and emergency generators. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering, 4+ years experience in healthcare or complex facilities, and an active PE license, and want a stable, leadership-focused role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Share this with a friend who’s in engineering and looking to stay (or land) in Little Rock.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.