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🏗️ Little Rock engineering roles with multiple openings at $90K+
Little Rock is busy with building upgrades and healthcare projects, so strong engineering skills are in demand right now. Here are a few solid roles if you like complex systems and long-term projects.
Commissioning Agent
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $175,000 base + bonus, car allowance
Lead commissioning for commercial and institutional buildings, making sure HVAC, electrical, plumbing, controls, and BAS all work to design and owner specs. Great fit if you have 5+ years with complex MEP systems, know ASHRAE/LEED, and want a high-impact role with strong pay and full benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, holidays).
Note: This role is listed twice with different posting dates but is the same position, so apply to the one above.
Senior Electrical Engineer – Facility Management
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time (Day shift)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., plus work as needed
- Hours: Authorized 80 hours bi-weekly
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee design, operation, and maintenance of hospital electrical systems, from power distribution and lighting to data pathways, nurse call, and emergency generators. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering, 4+ years experience in healthcare or complex facilities, and an active PE license, and want a stable, leadership-focused role.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Share this with a friend who’s in engineering and looking to stay (or land) in Little Rock.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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