Little Rock has a steady stream of office and admin jobs right now, especially in healthcare and local government. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pulaski County Government

Pulaski County Government Location: Little Rock, AR (county offices)

(county offices) Type: Full-time, non-exempt (overtime-eligible)

Deadline: Apply by November 15, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps county phone services, records, and budgets running smoothly. You’ll handle work orders, reports, keys, mail, basic bookkeeping, and backup payroll support—good fit if you’re detail-oriented and like variety in your day.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Little Rock, AR (hospital – 6A MedSurg unit)

(hospital – 6A MedSurg unit) Type: Part-time (48 hours bi-weekly)

Shift: Day, 6:30 AM – 7:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

You’ll support a nursing unit with secretarial and customer service work, focusing on patient satisfaction and smooth communication. Great if you have a high school diploma, can learn medical terms, and like a fast-paced but structured hospital setting.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Little Rock, AR (Telemetry Resource Team)

(Telemetry Resource Team) Type: Not listed (authorized 0.80 hours bi-weekly in posting)

Not listed (authorized in posting) Shift: Night, 6:30 PM – 7:00 AM

Salary: Not listed

Similar duties to the MedSurg role—admin and secretarial support for a clinical unit—but on nights and within the telemetry resource team. Good option if you prefer overnight work and can juggle multiple tasks while staying calm and accurate.

Employer: AFMC (onsite at DHS)

(onsite at DHS) Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a more technical admin role focused on Medicaid records and systems (MMIS, CURAM, AIRES, etc.). You’ll research and fix client record issues, update state systems, handle escalated requests, and track work in databases—ideal if you already have Medicaid experience and strong computer skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or different shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.