Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Little Rock, AR? These adoptable dogs are waiting patiently for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix

Labrador Retriever / Hound mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Personality: Shy and worried, but very sweet once he feels safe

Shy and worried, but once he feels safe Health: Will be spayed/neutered before adoption if not already

Will be if not already Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Little Rock Animal Services

Phone: (501) 376-3067

Chip is a gentle soul who needs a calm, patient family to help his sweet side shine. If you have a quiet home and a soft spot for shy dogs, Chip could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Chip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Personality: Shy but friendly

Shy but Health: Will be spayed/neutered before adoption if not already

Will be if not already Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Little Rock Animal Services

Phone: (501) 376-3067

Maple is a young girl with a soft, gentle nature. She may start out shy, but she warms up into a friendly companion. A kind, steady home will help her build confidence.

👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix

Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Personality: Friendly, super sweet

Good with: Dogs

Training: Crate trained

Special note: Blind in one eye

Health: Will be spayed/neutered before adoption if not already

Will be if not already Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Little Rock Animal Services

Phone: (501) 376-3067

Pippy is a tiny sweetheart with a big heart. She’s good with other dogs and already crate trained, making her a great fit for many homes. Her partial blindness doesn’t stop her from being loving and happy.

👉 Meet Pippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Personality: Sweet, playful, affectionate

Health: Will be spayed/neutered before adoption if not already

Will be if not already Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Little Rock Animal Services

Phone: (501) 376-3067

Scotty sounds like a fun, loving buddy who enjoys playtime and cuddles. If you’re looking for an active, affectionate young dog, Scotty could be the one.

👉 Meet Scotty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black-and-tan Shepherd mix

Black-and-tan Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Personality: Can be shy , but friendly once he opens up

Can be , but once he opens up Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Pulaski County

Phone: (501) 227-6166

Included with adoption (per shelter): Current on shots, spayed/neutered, and microchipped

Boudin is a handsome shepherd mix who just needs a little time to feel safe. Once he does, his friendly side comes out. He could be a wonderful match for a patient family.

👉 Meet Boudin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund mix

Dachshund mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Personality: Social, people-loving

Good with: Adults, older children, and cats

Favorite activity: Playing with a ball

Playing with a Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Pulaski County

Phone: (501) 227-6166

Included with adoption (per shelter): Current on shots, spayed/neutered, and microchipped

Remi is a fun, social girl who loves people and playtime. She does well with older kids and cats and would enjoy a family ready for games of fetch and lots of attention.

👉 Meet Remi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Wirehaired Pointer mix (looks like)

Labrador Retriever / Wirehaired Pointer mix (looks like) Age: Adult (approx DOB 9/1/20)

Adult (approx DOB 9/1/20) Gender: Male

Male Personality: A lot of love to give; a blend of playful and mellow

A lot of love to give; a Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Pulaski County

Phone: (501) 227-6166

Included with adoption (per shelter): Current on shots, spayed/neutered, and microchipped

Waldo is past the puppy chaos but still enjoys fun and play. If you want a dog who can romp and then relax by your side, Waldo may be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Waldo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Little Rock area, please consider visiting Little Rock Animal Services or the Humane Society of Pulaski County to meet these dogs in person, or click through their links to start an adoption application today.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.