undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Gentle, Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Little Rock
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Little Rock, AR? These adoptable dogs are waiting patiently for a safe, loving home.
Chip
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Shy and worried, but very sweet once he feels safe
- Health: Will be spayed/neutered before adoption if not already
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Little Rock Animal Services
- Phone: (501) 376-3067
Chip is a gentle soul who needs a calm, patient family to help his sweet side shine. If you have a quiet home and a soft spot for shy dogs, Chip could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Chip and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maple
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Shy but friendly
- Health: Will be spayed/neutered before adoption if not already
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Little Rock Animal Services
- Phone: (501) 376-3067
Maple is a young girl with a soft, gentle nature. She may start out shy, but she warms up into a friendly companion. A kind, steady home will help her build confidence.
👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pippy
- Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Friendly, super sweet
- Good with: Dogs
- Training: Crate trained
- Special note: Blind in one eye
- Health: Will be spayed/neutered before adoption if not already
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Little Rock Animal Services
- Phone: (501) 376-3067
Pippy is a tiny sweetheart with a big heart. She’s good with other dogs and already crate trained, making her a great fit for many homes. Her partial blindness doesn’t stop her from being loving and happy.
👉 Meet Pippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Scotty
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Sweet, playful, affectionate
- Health: Will be spayed/neutered before adoption if not already
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Little Rock Animal Services
- Phone: (501) 376-3067
Scotty sounds like a fun, loving buddy who enjoys playtime and cuddles. If you’re looking for an active, affectionate young dog, Scotty could be the one.
👉 Meet Scotty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boudin
- Breed: Black-and-tan Shepherd mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Can be shy, but friendly once he opens up
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society of Pulaski County
- Phone: (501) 227-6166
- Included with adoption (per shelter): Current on shots, spayed/neutered, and microchipped
Boudin is a handsome shepherd mix who just needs a little time to feel safe. Once he does, his friendly side comes out. He could be a wonderful match for a patient family.
👉 Meet Boudin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Remi
- Breed: Dachshund mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Social, people-loving
- Good with: Adults, older children, and cats
- Favorite activity: Playing with a ball
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society of Pulaski County
- Phone: (501) 227-6166
- Included with adoption (per shelter): Current on shots, spayed/neutered, and microchipped
Remi is a fun, social girl who loves people and playtime. She does well with older kids and cats and would enjoy a family ready for games of fetch and lots of attention.
👉 Meet Remi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Waldo
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Wirehaired Pointer mix (looks like)
- Age: Adult (approx DOB 9/1/20)
- Gender: Male
- Personality: A lot of love to give; a blend of playful and mellow
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society of Pulaski County
- Phone: (501) 227-6166
- Included with adoption (per shelter): Current on shots, spayed/neutered, and microchipped
Waldo is past the puppy chaos but still enjoys fun and play. If you want a dog who can romp and then relax by your side, Waldo may be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Waldo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Little Rock area, please consider visiting Little Rock Animal Services or the Humane Society of Pulaski County to meet these dogs in person, or click through their links to start an adoption application today.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.