Little Rock’s media and creative scene is busy right now, with solid options for both digital creators and on-air talent. Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: SAIC

SAIC Location: Little Rock, AR (remote, full-time )

(remote, ) Salary: $60,001 – $100,000 (target range)

(target range) Category: Communications / Multimedia Design

Communications / Multimedia Design Security: Active Secret clearance preferred; must be able to obtain TS/SCI

You’ll build and update interactive training content using Articulate 360/Storyline, Adobe Captivate, and Photoshop, plus handle some course registrar duties (about 25% of your time). This role is fully remote, supports a government/DoD training effort, and is a good fit if you have 6+ years in multimedia or instructional design and experience with SCORM/xAPI and Section 508 accessibility.

Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

On-air sports role where you produce, shoot, write, and anchor sports segments across TV and digital. You’ll cover local sports, respond to breaking events, edit your own video, and engage viewers on social media, so it’s ideal if you have 5+ years in sports reporting/anchoring, strong on-air presence, and can work flexible shifts (weekends included).

Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

General news reporter role where you report, shoot, write, voice, and edit stories for TV, web, and social. You’ll pitch local stories, conduct interviews, research background info, and produce clear, accurate reports on deadline. Best for someone with 2+ years of news reporting, strong writing skills, and the flexibility to work different shifts.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.