The Fall 2026 BUILD Academy Foundations Track graduation will be held on Friday, November 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center, 3805 West 12th Street, Little Rock, Arkansas 72204 (doors open at 5:30 p.m.). Attendees must reserve a spot by noon on Tuesday, November 17, and groups should submit one RSVP for the whole group. RSVP here: https://calendly.com/lrsmallbusiness-littlerock/build-academy-foundations-track-graduation-rsvp

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Little Rock, AR - Government