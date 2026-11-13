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Little Rock
Ward 6 holds 4th annual block party at Kanis Park
7 days ago
The 4th Annual Ward 6 Block Party at Kanis Park brought Ward 6 residents, families, City of Little Rock officials, and community partners together for a day of food, local vendors, and talks with neighbors and City staff. The event focused on building strong neighborhood ties and celebrating the people who live in Ward 6.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Little Rock, AR - Government
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