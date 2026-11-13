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Little Rock
City email service disrupted by Microsoft outage
4 days ago
The City of Little Rock is having off-and-on email problems because of a wider Microsoft 365 outage, and residents may see delays in email replies. For faster help, call 501-371-4510 or dial 311 for nonemergency city services while Microsoft works to restore full service.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Little Rock, AR - Government
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