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🐱 Playful Little Rock Kittens Ready to Join Your Family
Little Rock has some very sweet kittens hoping to find safe, loving homes. All of these babies are being cared for by CLAWS (Cats Lives Are Worth Saving) of Arkansas and are ready (or almost ready) for adoption.
Lucky
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Color: Black with ghost stripes
Age: Baby (approx. birth date 04/10/2024)
Gender: Female
Location: Central Arkansas
Shelter: CLAWS (Cats Lives Are Worth Saving) of Arkansas
Litter box trained: Yes
Good with other pets: Lucky is acclimated to cat‑friendly cats and cat‑friendly dogs.
Health & vetting: Adoption includes all vaccinations, deworming, 30‑day flea prevention, FIV/FeLV testing, spay, rabies vaccine, and health records to date.
Other notes: This cat is not hypoallergenic.
Lucky is a sleek black baby with faint “ghost” stripes and a great start on her manners. She’s already using the litter box and is used to living with friendly cats and dogs, so she should fit in well with a multi‑pet home.
👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mason
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Color: Gray tabby
Age: Baby (approx. birth date 04/10/2024)
Gender: Male
Location: Central Arkansas
Shelter: CLAWS (Cats Lives Are Worth Saving) of Arkansas
Litter box trained: Yes
Good with other pets: Mason is acclimated to cat‑friendly cats and cat‑friendly dogs, once he has time to settle in.
Health & vetting: Adoption includes all vaccinations, deworming, 30‑day flea prevention, FIV/FeLV testing, neuter, rabies vaccine, and health records to date.
Other notes: This cat is not hypoallergenic.
Mason is a handsome gray tabby boy who already knows how to use the litter box and is used to other friendly pets. With a little time to adjust, he should be a great match for a home with other animals.
👉 Meet Mason and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Criss Angel
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Color/Pattern: Tick tabby
Age: Baby (approx. birth date 07/15/2026 as listed)
Gender: Male
Adoption fee: $100
Location: Central Arkansas
Shelter: CLAWS (Cats Lives Are Worth Saving) of Arkansas
Bio from shelter:
- Has soft fur
- Loves playing with his siblings and older cats in the home
- May look a bit scared in photos, but is cuddly and sweet
- When he’s not playing, he likes to snuggle with a friend or nap in a windowsill
- Will do best with another playful cat/kitten who can match his energy
Criss Angel is a lively, affectionate kitten who enjoys both playtime and cuddle time. He’s used to other cats and would be happiest in a home where he has a feline buddy.
👉 Meet Criss Angel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Little Rock or Central Arkansas and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these sweet cats from CLAWS of Arkansas. Giving a shelter kitten a home opens space for the rescue to help even more animals.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.