Little Rock has some very sweet kittens hoping to find safe, loving homes. All of these babies are being cared for by CLAWS (Cats Lives Are Worth Saving) of Arkansas and are ready (or almost ready) for adoption.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Color: Black with ghost stripes

Age: Baby (approx. birth date 04/10/2024)

Gender: Female

Location: Central Arkansas

Shelter: CLAWS (Cats Lives Are Worth Saving) of Arkansas

Litter box trained: Yes

Good with other pets: Lucky is acclimated to cat‑friendly cats and cat‑friendly dogs.

Health & vetting: Adoption includes all vaccinations, deworming, 30‑day flea prevention, FIV/FeLV testing, spay, rabies vaccine, and health records to date.

Other notes: This cat is not hypoallergenic.

Lucky is a sleek black baby with faint “ghost” stripes and a great start on her manners. She’s already using the litter box and is used to living with friendly cats and dogs, so she should fit in well with a multi‑pet home.

👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Color: Gray tabby

Age: Baby (approx. birth date 04/10/2024)

Gender: Male

Location: Central Arkansas

Shelter: CLAWS (Cats Lives Are Worth Saving) of Arkansas

Litter box trained: Yes

Good with other pets: Mason is acclimated to cat‑friendly cats and cat‑friendly dogs, once he has time to settle in.

Health & vetting: Adoption includes all vaccinations, deworming, 30‑day flea prevention, FIV/FeLV testing, neuter, rabies vaccine, and health records to date.

Other notes: This cat is not hypoallergenic.

Mason is a handsome gray tabby boy who already knows how to use the litter box and is used to other friendly pets. With a little time to adjust, he should be a great match for a home with other animals.

👉 Meet Mason and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Color/Pattern: Tick tabby

Age: Baby (approx. birth date 07/15/2026 as listed)

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $100

Location: Central Arkansas

Shelter: CLAWS (Cats Lives Are Worth Saving) of Arkansas

Bio from shelter:

Has soft fur

Loves playing with his siblings and older cats in the home

with his siblings and older cats in the home May look a bit scared in photos, but is cuddly and sweet

When he’s not playing, he likes to snuggle with a friend or nap in a windowsill

or nap in a Will do best with another playful cat/kitten who can match his energy

Criss Angel is a lively, affectionate kitten who enjoys both playtime and cuddle time. He’s used to other cats and would be happiest in a home where he has a feline buddy.

👉 Meet Criss Angel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Little Rock or Central Arkansas and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these sweet cats from CLAWS of Arkansas. Giving a shelter kitten a home opens space for the rescue to help even more animals.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.