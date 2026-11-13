Little Rock has some strong admin and clerical roles right now, from healthcare to construction and corporate. If you’re organized and good with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Little Rock / North Little Rock, AR (Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System)

(Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System) Type: Full-time, rotating shifts (weekends/holidays)

Salary: Not listed

Support an interprofessional care team helping Veterans access care across multiple clinics. You’ll handle high-level scheduling, calls, secure messages, and medical record tasks in a busy clinical contact center (on-site, no telework).

Employer: Sundt Construction

Location: Little Rock, AR (traveling role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Market competitive (exact amount not listed)

Admin-heavy safety support role for a major, employee-owned construction firm. You’ll manage calendars, reports, training materials, OSHA/MSHA reporting, and travel logistics, with weekly pay, bonus eligibility, ESOP & 401(k), day-one health coverage, FTO, and strong wellness benefits.

Employer: Serrato Corporation

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Career Development Director with phones, visitors, calendars, meeting minutes, reports, and student scheduling. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of secretarial experience, solid Microsoft Office skills, and want PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: CVS Health / Aetna Service Operations

Location: Little Rock, AR (works on Eastern Time hours)

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $22.59 – $58.85/hour + bonus eligibility

+ bonus eligibility Application window closes: 11/16/2026

High-visibility EA role supporting a VP in a large national healthcare organization. You’ll manage complex calendars, travel, executive meetings, presentations, and confidential projects, with strong pay range and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, wellness programs).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and you can grow into the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.