⚖️ Little Rock Legal & Compliance Jobs – Multiple Open Roles

Little Rock’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with options both in healthcare and traditional law. If you like detail, rules, and helping things run by the book, these are worth a look.

Employer: Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC)

Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) Location: Little Rock, AR (heavy in‑state travel)

(heavy in‑state travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Travel across Arkansas to inspect Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facilities and make sure they meet state and federal regulations. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s in a health/behavioral field, 3+ years in behavioral health or social services, and enjoy detailed chart reviews, report writing, and compliance work.

Employer: FINITETEK INC (recruiting for a boutique mortgage default firm)

(recruiting for a boutique mortgage default firm) Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Based on experience (benefits + paid parental leave)

Join a small firm’s bankruptcy group handling consumer bankruptcy and mortgage default work. You’ll draft and review filings, manage deadlines, attend Bankruptcy Court hearings, and keep cases compliant. Best for attorneys with a JD, active license, and 2–3+ years of consumer bankruptcy experience.

Employer: Engle Martin

Location: Listed as Little Rock, AR (field role in Fayetteville market)

Listed as Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Handle commercial property claims after events like storms, fires, or accidents, and apply property claim law to recommend payouts. Ideal if you have 2–5 years of commercial property loss adjusting, know construction and coverage, and don’t mind field work, travel, and sometimes tough site conditions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and more local roles tend to pop up once you’re already in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.