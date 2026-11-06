👔 Little Rock Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Little Rock has some solid leadership roles open right now, from big-box retail to mission-driven finance and auto services. If you’re ready to lead teams and grow your career, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 8801 Baseline Rd, Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $65,000 – $100,000/year + performance bonus

Lead store teams while coaching associates, driving results, and supporting Walmart’s “Live Better U” education program (tuition, books, and fees paid for eligible programs). This role comes with a wide benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, parental leave) and is great if you have retail or supervisory experience and want a clear leadership path.

Employer: Hope Enterprise Corporation / Hope Credit Union

Location: Little Rock, AR (in-office)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Run a community-focused credit union branch, leading deposit and loan growth, branch operations, and a small team. This is a good fit if you have banking experience and want your work to support under-resourced communities, with benefits like paid vacation and sick time, 11 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27 – $38/hour + potential bonus

Learn every key role in a busy collision repair shop (CSR, Parts, Estimator) on your way to leadership. Ideal if you’re organized, like cars, and want a clear path into management, with day-one medical/vision/dental, PTO, paid parental leave, 401(k) with match, and more.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good leadership roles don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.