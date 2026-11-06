🚧 Little Rock Construction Jobs: Multiple Skilled Trade Openings

Little Rock’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work in roofing and industrial maintenance. If you like hands-on jobs and don’t mind getting a little dirty, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CentiMark Corporation

CentiMark Corporation Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with a national commercial roofing leader doing leak checks, small repairs, and roof maintenance on many types of roofs (EPDM, TPO, PVC, metal, and more). You’ll need a valid driver’s license, be able to pass a drug test, and follow safety rules; in return you get no-cost core medical & dental, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid holidays, and vacation.

Employer: Cybotic System (for client)

Cybotic System (for client) Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

One posting covers multiple electrician levels (I–IV) based on your experience and skills test. You’ll keep pipe-production equipment running, working on 480V three-phase power, motor controls, PLCs, AC drives, and plant networks, with higher levels leading crews and handling advanced troubleshooting.

If something here fits your skills, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.