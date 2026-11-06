🏗️ Little Rock Architecture & Engineering Jobs With Multiple Openings

Little Rock’s building scene is busy right now, from hospitals to big infrastructure projects. If you’re in engineering or construction materials testing, there are several solid paths here, from entry level to senior PE.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $175,000 base + bonus, car allowance, benefits

Lead commissioning for commercial and institutional buildings, making sure HVAC, electrical, plumbing, BAS and controls all perform to design and owner standards. Great fit if you have 5+ years with complex MEP systems, know ASHRAE/LEED, and want a role that mixes field work, design reviews, and owner-facing leadership.

Employer: Terracon

Location: Based in Little Rock, AR with heavy travel

Based in with Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Test and inspect soils, concrete, asphalt, steel on active job sites, then report results to project managers. Good for someone with 1–2 years’ experience, ACI and other materials certifications, and who likes being on the road and out in the field.

Employer: Terracon

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role doing basic lab and field testing on construction materials with close supervision and clear training steps. Ideal if you have a high school diploma, at least 6 months of experience, and want to grow into more advanced testing and certifications like ACI and Nuclear Density Gauge.

Employer: Terracon

Location: Based in Little Rock, AR with heavy travel

Based in with Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior field tech role for someone with 3–5+ years in materials testing and multiple certifications (ACI, NICET, ICC, AWS, ASNT, etc.). You’ll lead testing, mentor junior techs, and handle complex inspections on larger projects while keeping safety and quality tight.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri, 8:00–5:00, 80 hrs bi-weekly)

Salary: Not listed

Oversee power distribution, lighting, data pathways, nurse call, and emergency generators across healthcare facilities, making sure everything meets healthcare codes and NEC. Great match if you have a B.S. in Electrical Engineering, 4+ years in complex facilities, and an active PE, and want a stable, leadership role.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.