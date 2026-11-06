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📣 Little Rock Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $70K+ Paths
Little Rock’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level outreach to six-figure territory leadership. Here are some of the strongest roles hiring around town and across Arkansas.
Outside Sales Professional (Pest Control)
- Employer: Terminix (Rentokil)
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (base pay + incentives)
Sell residential pest control services as the face of a national brand. Benefits start day 1, company vehicle and gas card included, plus commission and clear growth paths inside a global company.
Ejecutivo de Cuentas Bilingüe (Español/Inglés)
- Employer: Max Distributing / Aromar Company Brands
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage and grow a portfolio of retail and distribution accounts entirely in Spanish and English. Great fit if you love phone-based sales, prospecting, and turning warm relationships into long-term revenue.
Account Manager – Existing Accounts & New Business Growth
- Employer: Max Distributing / Aromar Company Brands
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Blend account management with outbound calling to grow both current and new customers. Ideal if you enjoy a fast pace, building a strong pipeline, and seeing your impact directly in company growth.
Regional Roofing Sales Representative
- Employer: CentiMark Corporation
- Location: Greater Little Rock area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70K+ draw with unlimited commissions
Sell commercial roofing projects for the nation’s largest commercial roofing contractor. You’ll work warm marketing leads, prepare proposals, and earn from a strong commission plan plus no-cost core medical & dental, 401(k) match, ESOP, and a company vehicle.
Account Manager (Industrial Automation)
- Employer: Industrial Electronic Supply, Inc. (IES)
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + uncapped commission + profit sharing
Manage and grow B2B accounts across industrial and manufacturing clients. This role mixes technical sales, territory travel, and long-term relationships, with 401(k) match, health benefits, paid leave, and vehicle allowance.
Regional Marketing & Proposal Manager
- Employer: Volkert, Inc.
- Location: Little Rock, AR (Program Management Region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a regional marketing/proposal team for a Top 100 design firm in the AEC space. You’ll own the full pursuit lifecycle, manage proposal staff, and help win major infrastructure work, with ESOP, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong benefits.
Technical Sales & Field Service Engineer
- Employer: CaptiveAire
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70K–$100K base + monthly bonus
Hybrid role mixing technical sales, applications engineering, and field service for commercial kitchen/HVAC systems. Includes formal training, tuition reimbursement (PE), 401(k) match, relocation help, and lots of variety between office work and job sites.
Account Coordinator (Energy Efficiency Outreach)
- Employer: ICF
- Location: Remote in Arkansas (with Little Rock office visits)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $45,785 – $77,835
Coordinate community events and outreach to promote utility energy efficiency programs across Arkansas. Great for organized people who like field work + remote work, travel (20–50%), and mission-driven community engagement.
Parts Sales Manager – Store Management Track
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead sales and a small team inside a busy AutoZone, focusing on WOW customer service, inventory, and commercial accounts. Good step if you want leadership experience in automotive retail with flexible hours.
Pest Control Termite & Moisture Outside Sales Professional
- Employer: Lotus Pest Control
- Location: Little Rock, AR metro
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Hourly base + commission (10–15% on services)
Inspect homes and sell pest, termite, and moisture solutions with paid training and no prior pest experience required. Strong fit if you’re coachable, like being out in the field, and want clear commission upside.
Territory Development Representative – TN, AR, MO, MS
- Employer: New Pig Corporation
- Location: Little Rock, AR or Memphis, TN preferred
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $45K–$65K base + up to $30K variable (OTE ~$75K–$95K)
Travel-heavy role (up to 75%) supporting distributor and reseller partners across four states. You’ll run trainings, joint business plans, and trade shows while growing channel sales for industrial safety products.
Relationship Banker I
- Employer: Simmons Bank
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line banking sales role focused on deepening client relationships, opening accounts, and referring loans and investments. Good for people with customer-facing experience who want a sales-focused banking career.
Cardiac Rhythm Management District Sales Manager – South Central Region
- Employer: Medtronic
- Location: District includes Little Rock, Memphis, NW Arkansas
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: ~$125,000 base + sales incentive plan
Lead a CRM sales district for a global medtech leader, managing reps, strategy, and revenue goals. Requires 5+ years medical device sales, lots of field time, and offers strong benefits and bonus potential.
Veterinary District Sales Manager (Royal Canin)
- Employer: Mars – Royal Canin
- Location: Little Rock, AR (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (industry-competitive + bonus)
Call on veterinary clinics to grow Royal Canin’s presence and recommendations. You’ll build clinic relationships, present data-driven solutions, travel 20–30%, and receive company vehicle access and strong Mars benefits.
Regional Banking Relationship Manager Sr.
- Employer: Huntington National Bank
- Location: Little Rock, AR (office-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior commercial banking sales role managing mid-market business clients ($2M–$50M in sales). You’ll prospect, structure complex loans, and mentor junior bankers while acting as a key face of the bank in the community.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—good sales roles in Little Rock tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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