📣 Little Rock Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $70K+ Paths

Little Rock’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level outreach to six-figure territory leadership. Here are some of the strongest roles hiring around town and across Arkansas.

Employer: Terminix (Rentokil)

Terminix (Rentokil) Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay + incentives)

Sell residential pest control services as the face of a national brand. Benefits start day 1, company vehicle and gas card included, plus commission and clear growth paths inside a global company.

Employer: Max Distributing / Aromar Company Brands

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage and grow a portfolio of retail and distribution accounts entirely in Spanish and English. Great fit if you love phone-based sales, prospecting, and turning warm relationships into long-term revenue.

Employer: Max Distributing / Aromar Company Brands

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend account management with outbound calling to grow both current and new customers. Ideal if you enjoy a fast pace, building a strong pipeline, and seeing your impact directly in company growth.

Employer: CentiMark Corporation

Location: Greater Little Rock area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70K+ draw with unlimited commissions

Sell commercial roofing projects for the nation’s largest commercial roofing contractor. You’ll work warm marketing leads, prepare proposals, and earn from a strong commission plan plus no-cost core medical & dental, 401(k) match, ESOP, and a company vehicle.

Employer: Industrial Electronic Supply, Inc. (IES)

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + uncapped commission + profit sharing

Manage and grow B2B accounts across industrial and manufacturing clients. This role mixes technical sales, territory travel, and long-term relationships, with 401(k) match, health benefits, paid leave, and vehicle allowance.

Employer: Volkert, Inc.

Location: Little Rock, AR (Program Management Region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a regional marketing/proposal team for a Top 100 design firm in the AEC space. You’ll own the full pursuit lifecycle, manage proposal staff, and help win major infrastructure work, with ESOP, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong benefits.

Employer: CaptiveAire

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70K–$100K base + monthly bonus

Hybrid role mixing technical sales, applications engineering, and field service for commercial kitchen/HVAC systems. Includes formal training, tuition reimbursement (PE), 401(k) match, relocation help, and lots of variety between office work and job sites.

Employer: ICF

Location: Remote in Arkansas (with Little Rock office visits)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,785 – $77,835

Coordinate community events and outreach to promote utility energy efficiency programs across Arkansas. Great for organized people who like field work + remote work, travel (20–50%), and mission-driven community engagement.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales and a small team inside a busy AutoZone, focusing on WOW customer service, inventory, and commercial accounts. Good step if you want leadership experience in automotive retail with flexible hours.

Employer: Lotus Pest Control

Location: Little Rock, AR metro

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly base + commission (10–15% on services)

Inspect homes and sell pest, termite, and moisture solutions with paid training and no prior pest experience required. Strong fit if you’re coachable, like being out in the field, and want clear commission upside.

Employer: New Pig Corporation

Location: Little Rock, AR or Memphis, TN preferred

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45K–$65K base + up to $30K variable (OTE ~$75K–$95K)

Travel-heavy role (up to 75%) supporting distributor and reseller partners across four states. You’ll run trainings, joint business plans, and trade shows while growing channel sales for industrial safety products.

Employer: Simmons Bank

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line banking sales role focused on deepening client relationships, opening accounts, and referring loans and investments. Good for people with customer-facing experience who want a sales-focused banking career.

Employer: Medtronic

Location: District includes Little Rock, Memphis, NW Arkansas

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$125,000 base + sales incentive plan

Lead a CRM sales district for a global medtech leader, managing reps, strategy, and revenue goals. Requires 5+ years medical device sales, lots of field time, and offers strong benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: Mars – Royal Canin

Location: Little Rock, AR (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (industry-competitive + bonus)

Call on veterinary clinics to grow Royal Canin’s presence and recommendations. You’ll build clinic relationships, present data-driven solutions, travel 20–30%, and receive company vehicle access and strong Mars benefits.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Little Rock, AR (office-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior commercial banking sales role managing mid-market business clients ($2M–$50M in sales). You’ll prospect, structure complex loans, and mentor junior bankers while acting as a key face of the bank in the community.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—good sales roles in Little Rock tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.