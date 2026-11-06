🛒 Little Rock Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Retail & Banking Roles

Little Rock’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with solid options from malls to credit unions. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles open.

Employer: Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Location: Little Rock, AR (warehouse)

(warehouse) Type: Full-time

Pay: Pay range info linked in posting; plus strong benefits package

Stocks and straightens merchandise, cleans aisles, and helps members load large items. Good fit if you like physical work, safety-focused teams, and warehouse retail with full benefits.

Employer: Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Leads a zone of the sales floor, handles merchandising, staffing, and customer service, and serves as a keyholder. Great for someone with 1–2 years retail supervisor experience who wants growth, a discount, and benefits.

Employer: Hope Enterprise Corporation

Location: Little Rock, AR (branch location TBD)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Handles teller work and member services: transactions, new accounts, consumer loan applications, and digital banking support. Comes with paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Simmons Bank

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Works behind the scenes on debit/credit card, ACH, and Zelle disputes in a high-volume, deadline-driven setting. Good match if you have 2+ years banking ops or customer service, like problem-solving, and want office-based work.

Employer: New Square

Location: Park Plaza Mall, Little Rock, AR

Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)

Pay: $12.00/hour

Helps customers with fashion, runs the register, and keeps the floor stocked and tidy; experienced folks may be considered for a 3rd Key Holder role. Nice option if you want mall retail hours and a smaller team feel.

Employer: Chico's FAS

Location: Chenal Creek Shopping Center, Little Rock, AR 72211

Type: Part-time

Supports customers with styling, loyalty programs, and omni-channel shopping, plus merchandising and store upkeep. Offers merchandise discounts, optional medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and growth across brands (benefits depend on role and hours).

Employer: Hope Enterprise Corporation

Location: Little Rock, AR (branch network)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Focuses on opening/maintaining accounts, resolving member issues, and hitting growth and retention goals. Ideal if you have banking/finance and customer service experience and want a mission-driven credit union environment.

Employer: First Security Bank

Location: Little Rock, AR (floats between branches)

Type: Full-time (40+ hrs/week)

Processes teller transactions, opens new accounts, and travels between branches in the market. Good for someone with cash-handling or banking experience, solid computer skills, and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Marshalls (The TJX Companies, Inc.)

Location: 16105 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00–$14.50 per hour (starting range)

Leads the front-end team, assigns registers and breaks, and coaches associates on great service and loyalty programs. Comes with store discount and access to a wide benefits package based on hours and tenure.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Little Rock roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.