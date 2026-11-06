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🛒 Little Rock Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Retail & Banking Roles
Little Rock’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with solid options from malls to credit unions. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles open.
Stocker
- Employer: Costco Wholesale
- Location: Little Rock, AR (warehouse)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Pay range info linked in posting; plus strong benefits package
Stocks and straightens merchandise, cleans aisles, and helps members load large items. Good fit if you like physical work, safety-focused teams, and warehouse retail with full benefits.
Retail Team Leader
- Employer: Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc.
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
Leads a zone of the sales floor, handles merchandising, staffing, and customer service, and serves as a keyholder. Great for someone with 1–2 years retail supervisor experience who wants growth, a discount, and benefits.
Member Service Representative
- Employer: Hope Enterprise Corporation
- Location: Little Rock, AR (branch location TBD)
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
Handles teller work and member services: transactions, new accounts, consumer loan applications, and digital banking support. Comes with paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, and tuition reimbursement.
Dispute Specialist II
- Employer: Simmons Bank
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
Works behind the scenes on debit/credit card, ACH, and Zelle disputes in a high-volume, deadline-driven setting. Good match if you have 2+ years banking ops or customer service, like problem-solving, and want office-based work.
Key Holder/Sales Associate
- Employer: New Square
- Location: Park Plaza Mall, Little Rock, AR
- Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)
- Pay: $12.00/hour
Helps customers with fashion, runs the register, and keeps the floor stocked and tidy; experienced folks may be considered for a 3rd Key Holder role. Nice option if you want mall retail hours and a smaller team feel.
Sales Associate, Chenal
- Employer: Chico's FAS
- Location: Chenal Creek Shopping Center, Little Rock, AR 72211
- Type: Part-time
Supports customers with styling, loyalty programs, and omni-channel shopping, plus merchandising and store upkeep. Offers merchandise discounts, optional medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and growth across brands (benefits depend on role and hours).
Member Service Representative
- Employer: Hope Enterprise Corporation
- Location: Little Rock, AR (branch network)
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
Focuses on opening/maintaining accounts, resolving member issues, and hitting growth and retention goals. Ideal if you have banking/finance and customer service experience and want a mission-driven credit union environment.
FT Retail Banker Floating
- Employer: First Security Bank
- Location: Little Rock, AR (floats between branches)
- Type: Full-time (40+ hrs/week)
Processes teller transactions, opens new accounts, and travels between branches in the market. Good for someone with cash-handling or banking experience, solid computer skills, and a valid driver’s license.
Customer Experience Coordinator
- Employer: Marshalls (The TJX Companies, Inc.)
- Location: 16105 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00–$14.50 per hour (starting range)
Leads the front-end team, assigns registers and breaks, and coaches associates on great service and loyalty programs. Comes with store discount and access to a wide benefits package based on hours and tenure.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Little Rock roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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