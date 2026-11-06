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Little Rock
📢 Nov 23: Public meeting on how Little Rock uses CDBG funds
8 days ago
📢 Help Shape How Federal Funds Are Used in Little Rock
The City of Little Rock is holding a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Annual Update to the Consolidated Plan Public Meeting and is asking for your input.
Come share your ideas, feedback, and community needs to help guide how federal CDBG funds are used to:
- Improve housing
- Strengthen neighborhoods
- Expand community development opportunities
- Enhance the quality of life for Little Rock residents
Meeting details:
- Date: Thursday, November 23, 2026
- Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Location: Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road, Little Rock
Residents, community stakeholders, and anyone interested in Little Rock’s future are welcome to attend and share their voice.
More Info: 2027 Annual Update to the Consolidated Plan Meetin...
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