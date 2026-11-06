📢 Nov 23: Public meeting on how Little Rock uses CDBG funds

📢 Help Shape How Federal Funds Are Used in Little Rock

The City of Little Rock is holding a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Annual Update to the Consolidated Plan Public Meeting and is asking for your input.

Come share your ideas, feedback, and community needs to help guide how federal CDBG funds are used to:

Improve housing

Strengthen neighborhoods

Expand community development opportunities

opportunities Enhance the quality of life for Little Rock residents

Meeting details:

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2026

Thursday, Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road, Little Rock

Residents, community stakeholders, and anyone interested in Little Rock’s future are welcome to attend and share their voice.