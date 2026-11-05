🔬 Little Rock science & research jobs with multiple openings

Little Rock has some strong science and research roles open right now, especially in healthcare and clinical studies. If you’re into research that directly helps patients, these are worth a look.

Employer: Arkansas Children's

Arkansas Children's Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Most new hires start between $21.70–$27.10/hour, depending on experience

Support clinical trials and community-based studies with kids and families. You’ll handle participant visits, data collection, lab samples, and study paperwork, with chances to learn skills like phlebotomy and work on a flexible schedule.

Employer: Arkansas Children's (National Center for Opioid and Addiction Research at ACRI)

Arkansas Children's (National Center for Opioid and Addiction Research at ACRI) Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a new five-year NIH-funded study on how hormones and digital biomarkers can help women quit smoking. You’ll recruit and coach participants, deliver a quit-smoking program, manage study data and payments, and help share results.

Employer: UAMS – University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Regular, full-time faculty leadership

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Closing Date: 01/31/2027

Senior leadership role guiding basic and clinical vision science research in the Jones Eye Institute. Ideal for an established PhD or MD/PhD with a strong publication and funding record who wants to shape strategy, mentor teams, and grow research programs.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the full details, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.