⚖️ Little Rock Legal & Compliance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Little Rock’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with solid roles in government, banking, and community work. If you’re detail‑minded and like rules, there’s good stuff here.

Employer: State of Arkansas – Administration – Legal Department

State of Arkansas – Location: Little Rock, AR (Pulaski County)

(Pulaski County) Salary: $85,943 – $127,195

Type: Full-time, Attorney II (mid-level)

Posting End Date: 11/17/26

Mid-level attorney role where you advise state agencies, review laws and policies, and represent the Department of Health in hearings and court. Great fit if you have a JD, 2+ years as an attorney, and an Arkansas law license, and want steady state pay and complex legal work.

Employer: Simmons Bank

Location: Little Rock, AR

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Entry-to-mid level compliance role focused on debit/credit card and Zelle fraud—you’ll investigate cases, work with law enforcement, and help reduce losses. Good match if you have a high school diploma and 2+ years of fraud or related experience, plus strong MS Office and banking-reg knowledge.

Employer: KKAC Organization

Location: Little Rock, AR (in person)

Salary: $45,000 – $50,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off

Support attorneys and run daily office operations while helping historically underserved farmers and landowners with heirs’ property issues. Ideal if you have 2+ years as a legal assistant/office manager, strong legal admin skills, and want mission-driven work with solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.