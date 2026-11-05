🧑‍💼 Little Rock HR Jobs: Multiple Roles From Intern to Director

Little Rock’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level internships to senior leadership. If you work with people and processes, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: Ladders (for an IT industry client)

Ladders (for an IT industry client) Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $222,500 – $261,500 annually

High-impact HR leadership role partnering with C‑suite executives in a leading Information Technology organization. You’ll shape global people strategy, lead HR teams, and drive large-scale transformation with strong pay and a robust benefits package (flexible PTO, remote options, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and more).

Employer: Bank OZK

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level recruiting role where you own full-cycle hiring and partner closely with business leaders at a nationally recognized bank. Good fit if you like building talent pipelines, using ATS tools, and want strong benefits like generous PTO, 401(k) match, and health/dental/vision (plus pet insurance).

Employer: David's Burgers

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Part-time (20–25 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on HR role focused on payroll through Paycom, benefits administration, FMLA coordination, and compliance. Great for someone with 1–3 years of HR/payroll experience who wants flexible hours now with potential for full-time later.

Employer: Arkansas Children's

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time summer internship (10 weeks)

Pay: $15/hour, 40 hours per week

A 10-week, paid HR internship in a leading pediatric hospital, running June 7 – August 13, 2027. You’ll get real HR project work, weekly professional development workshops, and networking across the healthcare system—ideal for undergrads interested in HR or healthcare administration.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.