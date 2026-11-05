🏥 Little Rock Healthcare: Multiple RN, Lab & Clinic Roles Hiring Now

Little Rock’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing, lab work, pharmacy, or mental health, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Internship | Shift: Day | Hours: 6:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

| Day | 6:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Work under a Medical Technologist running lab tests, preparing samples, and using automated equipment to support diagnosis and treatment. Great fit for juniors/seniors in a Medical Technology BS program or grads in an accredited MT certificate program.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock & North Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time | Shift: Day | Hours: 6:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

| Day | 6:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Join the Metro Heart Team, covering heart units on both sides of the river, with call responsibilities. Requires 6+ months RN experience, Arkansas RN license, and Healthcare CPR (ACLS/PALS/NALS may be required; training provided).

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Internship | Shift: Day | Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

| Day | 6:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Float within telemetry units to provide high-acuity care across campuses. Requires 18+ months RN experience (1 year in telemetry), Arkansas RN license, and willingness to float up to 30 miles from home campus.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Internship | Shift: Day | Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

| Day | 6:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Support multiple EDs as a float RN, stepping into busy emergency settings where needed. Needs 18+ months RN experience (1 year in specialty), Arkansas RN license, CPR (ACLS/PALS/NALS may be required; training provided).

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time | Shift: Day | Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with call

| Day | 6:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with call Assist with Cath Lab and Interventional Radiology procedures, managing meds, counts, documentation, and patient monitoring. Requires Arkansas RN license, accredited nursing program completion, and current CPR.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Internship | Shift: Night | Hours: 6:30 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

| Night | 6:30 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. Night-shift float RN across Med/Surg units, with specialty education provided. Needs 18+ months RN experience (1 year in specialty), Arkansas RN license, CPR, and ability to float within 30 miles.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time | Shift: Day | Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

| Day | 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Manage a home health/hospice caseload, coordinating care in patients’ homes. Requires Arkansas RN license, Arkansas driver’s license, and graduation from an approved nursing program; 1+ year RN and home health/hospice experience preferred.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time | Shift: Day | Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

| Day | 6:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Join the Med/Surg Flex Team, floating where coverage is needed, up to 50 miles from your home campus. Requires 18+ months RN experience (1 year in specialty), Arkansas RN license, CPR, and comfort working across different units.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time | Shift: Day | Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (listed as 0630–11900)

| Day | 6:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (listed as 0630–11900) Care for pulmonary/Med-Surg patients on a dedicated unit, ideal for new grads or experienced RNs. Arkansas RN license and CPR required; BSN and specialty education are preferred and supported.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Based in Little Rock, traveling to Drew County, Magnolia & El Dorado, AR

Type: Full-time | Shift: Day | Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

| Day | 6:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Travel RN role covering Med/Surg units across South Arkansas, with floating to other units as needed. Requires 18+ months RN experience (1 year in specialty), Arkansas RN license, CPR, and comfort with regular travel.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time | Shift: Night | Hours: Tue–Thu, 6:30 p.m. – 6:30 a.m., no call , some holidays

| Night | Tue–Thu, 6:30 p.m. – 6:30 a.m., , some holidays Night OR role assisting surgeons outside the sterile field, handling meds, counts, documentation, and specimens. Open to new grads and experienced RNs with Arkansas license and CPR; specialty OR education provided.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time | Shift: Night | Hours: 6:30 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

| Night | 6:30 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. Work on an oncology unit, supporting patients through complex treatments. Open to new grads or experienced RNs with Arkansas license and CPR; oncology-specific education is provided.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time | Shift: Day | Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

| Day | 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Another posting for the Home Health/Hospice RN Case Manager role, managing an assigned caseload in the community. Same requirements: Arkansas RN license, driver’s license, and nursing program graduation; 1+ year RN and home health/hospice experience preferred.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time | Shift: Night | Hours: 6:30 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

| Night | 6:30 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. Night RN on a Neuro Med/Surg unit, caring for patients with neurological needs. Open to new grads and experienced RNs with Arkansas license and CPR; neuro-specific education provided.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Internship | Shift: Evening | Hours: Varies

| Evening | Varies Support hospital pharmacists with medication distribution and IV compounding. Requires an active Arkansas Pharmacy Technician license; PTCB certification and recent tech experience or accredited program completion are preferred.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time | Shift: Day | Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

| Day | 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Serve as primary therapist and case manager for a patient group, leading treatment planning, documentation, and discharge coordination. Requires independent or supervised mental health licensure (e.g., LPC, LCSW, LPE-I); lower licensure may be considered with a supervision plan.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time | Shift: Day | Hours: 6:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., weekend options

| Day | 6:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., weekend options Entry-level MLT role in Microbiology/Molecular, running complex tests with limited supervision. Requires an Associate degree in a related science or MLT, registry-eligible (ASCP or equivalent preferred), plus strong analytical and communication skills.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time | Shift: Varies | Hours: Varies

| Varies | Varies Provide clinical pharmacotherapy management, support other clinicians, and help lead medication management initiatives. Requires Arkansas pharmacist license; PharmD and PGY-1 residency are preferred, and you’ll be eligible to precept pharmacy students.

Employer: Conservative Care Occupational Health (CCOH)

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time | Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. , no weekends/holidays

| Mon–Fri, , no weekends/holidays Split role with front-desk and clinical duties in an occupational health/urgent-care clinic: check-in/out, vitals, biometric testing, specimen collection, and assisting providers. Requires active MA certification/degree (CMAA, CMA, RMA); offers health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and growth potential.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.