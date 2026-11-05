🔧 Little Rock Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Little Rock has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hospital cleaning to crane repair and building systems work. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: CHI St. Vincent (CHI / CommonSpirit Health)

CHI St. Vincent (CHI / CommonSpirit Health) Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $15.69/hour

Keep hospital rooms and common areas clean and sanitized to protect patients, visitors, and staff. No experience is required, and you’ll learn how to handle medical waste safely, use disinfecting chemicals, and restock supplies while working in a mission-driven healthcare setting.

Employer: Ritchie Bros. / IAA Holdings, LLC

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (full benefits + 401k match + PTO)

Outdoor, active role helping run vehicle auctions: checking in cars, cleaning them up, moving them safely around the yard, and helping visitors. You’ll be on your feet, working in all kinds of weather, with training on forklifts/loaders and a full benefits package.

Employer: Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Location: Little Rock, AR (100% on-site)

Type: Regular, Full-time

Hiring Range: $57,800 – $75,100/year

Senior-level role keeping a large office building safe, comfortable, and running smoothly. You’ll handle HVAC, plumbing, electrical issues, fire and safety inspections, and oversee vendor repairs—ideal if you have 6+ years of building systems experience and want steady, on-site work.

Employer: Konecranes

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time, safety-sensitive

Pay: $22 – $48/hour (based on skills, experience, and location)

Travel to customer sites to inspect, maintain, and repair overhead cranes and hoists. This is a physical, high-responsibility job with electrical and mechanical troubleshooting, work at heights, a company truck + gas card, and strong benefits, vacation, and holiday pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good maintenance roles tend to get snapped up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.