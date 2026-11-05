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Little Rock
📋 Several Admin & Front Desk Jobs Hiring Now in Little Rock
3 days ago
Little Rock has a steady flow of office and front desk roles right now, especially in healthcare and professional services. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Patient Rep I (Internship)
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Internship, Day shift (M–F, shifts between 5 a.m.–7 p.m.)
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports the Admissions/Business Office with data entry tied to the revenue cycle and customer service. Good fit if you have a high school diploma (or higher), solid computer skills, and want experience in a hospital setting.
Administrative Support Assistant
- Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Permanent, Federal position (GS-05–GS-07 track)
- Salary: Not listed (includes locality pay)
Office support role in the Engineering and Construction Division, with potential promotion up to GS-07. You’ll handle a mix of admin tasks in a structured federal environment; U.S. citizenship and standard federal hiring steps are required.
Patient Rep I (Part-Time)
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Part-time, Day shift
- Hours: Mon–Fri 6:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m., plus 2 Sat/month 7:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.
- Salary: Not listed (authorized 40 hours bi-weekly)
Front desk and registration role focused on patient check-in, data entry, and customer service. Great if you want steady hours in healthcare without full-time commitment and have customer service + computer skills.
Associate Project Manager (Office & Security Operations)
- Employer: Uniti Group Inc.
- Location: Little Rock, AR (Riverfront HQ, on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base pay depends on location/experience
You’ll be the main point of contact at HQ, handling front desk, access badges, CCTV monitoring, and office logistics. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in security, office coordination, or similar, and like mixing admin work with safety and facilities support.
Receptionist – State Farm Agent Team Member
- Employer: Zach Johnson State Farm
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front desk role where you greet customers, manage calls and appointments, and support the team. No receptionist experience needed—good entry point if you’re organized, friendly, and open to light sales conversations in the insurance world.
Office Coordinator Rehab
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Hours: Authorized 80 hours bi-weekly
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll schedule patient visits, verify insurance, handle petty cash, and support clinic operations across BH Rehab outpatient facilities. Best for someone with strong data processing skills, customer service experience, and interest in the rehab/clinic setting.
Clinic Office Representative
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Little Rock, AR – BH UAMS ENT Clinic
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.)
- Hours: Authorized 80 hours bi-weekly
- Salary: Not listed
Front office role where you check patients in and out, answer phones, schedule, collect payments, and manage referrals. Great if you have a HS diploma/GED, strong people skills, and some typing ability (35–40 wpm).
Front Desk Assistant
- Employer: Little Rock Eye Clinic
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll handle patient check-in/out, insurance verification, payments, and daily cash/batch balancing in an eye clinic. Good match if you have customer service experience, are detail-focused, and comfortable learning electronic health record systems.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and wiggle room on experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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