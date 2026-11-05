📋 Several Admin & Front Desk Jobs Hiring Now in Little Rock

Little Rock has a steady flow of office and front desk roles right now, especially in healthcare and professional services. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Internship, Day shift (M–F, shifts between 5 a.m.–7 p.m. )

(M–F, shifts between ) Salary: Not listed

This role supports the Admissions/Business Office with data entry tied to the revenue cycle and customer service. Good fit if you have a high school diploma (or higher), solid computer skills, and want experience in a hospital setting.

Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Permanent, Federal position (GS-05–GS-07 track)

Salary: Not listed (includes locality pay)

Office support role in the Engineering and Construction Division, with potential promotion up to GS-07. You’ll handle a mix of admin tasks in a structured federal environment; U.S. citizenship and standard federal hiring steps are required.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Part-time, Day shift

Hours: Mon–Fri 6:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m., plus 2 Sat/month 7:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Salary: Not listed (authorized 40 hours bi-weekly)

Front desk and registration role focused on patient check-in, data entry, and customer service. Great if you want steady hours in healthcare without full-time commitment and have customer service + computer skills.

Employer: Uniti Group Inc.

Location: Little Rock, AR (Riverfront HQ, on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay depends on location/experience

You’ll be the main point of contact at HQ, handling front desk, access badges, CCTV monitoring, and office logistics. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in security, office coordination, or similar, and like mixing admin work with safety and facilities support.

Employer: Zach Johnson State Farm

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role where you greet customers, manage calls and appointments, and support the team. No receptionist experience needed—good entry point if you’re organized, friendly, and open to light sales conversations in the insurance world.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Hours: Authorized 80 hours bi-weekly

Authorized Salary: Not listed

You’ll schedule patient visits, verify insurance, handle petty cash, and support clinic operations across BH Rehab outpatient facilities. Best for someone with strong data processing skills, customer service experience, and interest in the rehab/clinic setting.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Little Rock, AR – BH UAMS ENT Clinic

Type: Full-time, Day shift (7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.)

Hours: Authorized 80 hours bi-weekly

Authorized Salary: Not listed

Front office role where you check patients in and out, answer phones, schedule, collect payments, and manage referrals. Great if you have a HS diploma/GED, strong people skills, and some typing ability (35–40 wpm).

Employer: Little Rock Eye Clinic

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle patient check-in/out, insurance verification, payments, and daily cash/batch balancing in an eye clinic. Good match if you have customer service experience, are detail-focused, and comfortable learning electronic health record systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and wiggle room on experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.