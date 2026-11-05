💰 Little Rock finance & accounting roles with multiple openings

Little Rock’s finance and accounting scene is busy right now—banks, government, tech, and manufacturing are all hiring. If you’ve got numbers skills, there’s likely something here that fits your lane.

Employer: Jobot

Location: Little Rock, AR

Salary: $130,000 – $150,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Growing public accounting firm looking for an experienced Tax Manager with 3+ years in public tax and an active CPA. Offers aggressive pay, hybrid schedule, flexible hours, and strong growth path.

Employer: Simmons Bank

Location: Little Rock, AR

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Front-line role fighting debit, credit card, and Zelle fraud for a regional bank. Good fit if you have 2+ years fraud or banking ops experience, like investigations, and can stay calm in a high-pressure environment.

Employer: State of Arkansas – Department of Health

Location: Little Rock, AR

Salary: $57,351 – $84,879 (anticipated start $57,351.01)

Type: Full-time, state government

Work on state health budgets—building, tracking, and analyzing spending for the Division of Health Advancement – Chronic Disease Branch. Great if you have a bachelor’s in accounting/finance and 2+ years budgeting/financial analysis and want stable state benefits. Posting end date: 11/10/26.

Employer: Bell & Associates, Inc. (recruiting for a large corporate client)

Location: Little Rock, AR

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Leads the close and consolidated financials for a segment of a fast-growing, vertically integrated company. Ideal for someone with 10+ years progressive accounting experience, strong GAAP, and managerial leadership, preferably with a CPA and transformation project experience.

Employer: Welspun Tubular LLC

Location: Little Rock, AR

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Top finance role over North American manufacturing operations, covering GL, AP/AR, payroll, cost accounting, inventory, and audits. Looking for 15–20 years’ experience in manufacturing, strong U.S. GAAP, ERP skills, and comfort presenting to senior leadership.

Employer: Cybotic System

Location: Little Rock, AR

Salary: Base “to be confirmed”, annual discretionary bonus

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Hands-on plant finance role for heavy industrial/steel/metals manufacturing. Requires 5+ years manufacturing finance, standard costing ownership, deep variance analysis, and inventory/WIP/COGS accounting. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and professional development; relocation up to ~$5,000 case-by-case.

Employer: Bank OZK

Location: Little Rock, AR

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Entry-level/early-career risk role helping run the bank’s Operational Risk Management program—risk assessments, loss analysis, reporting to executives and the Board. Best for those with banking or risk/audit experience and strong Excel/PowerPoint skills.

TurboTax Local Service Expert – multiple titles (In-Office / On-Site / In-Person / Local / Onsite / Local Tax Office)

These six postings share the same core role and requirements, so here’s one summary for all:

Representative posting: Tax Expert – In-Office

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)

Location: Little Rock, AR

Salary: Hourly range varies by state (examples given for CA, CO, etc.; Little Rock rate not listed)

Type: Part-time, year-round, on-site

Work as a TurboTax Local Service Expert, doing full-service tax prep plus community outreach to grow a local client base. Requires 3+ years paid experience filing 30+ 1040 returns per season and an active PTIN; EA/CPA/attorney preferred. Minimum 20 hours/week, mostly Mon–Fri, 8–5, with 401(k) match, ESPP, sick time, E&O coverage, and product discounts.

Other equivalent titles/links for the same role:

Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers

Location: Little Rock, AR

Salary: Not listed (federal GS, above GS-11 level)

Type: Full-time, federal

Supports multi-year program and budget planning across multiple funding sources, tracks obligations and spending trends, and prepares briefings and justifications for leadership. Must meet federal eligibility and have one year of specialized GS-11-level experience in program/budget work.

Employer: Arkansas Talent Group (for an architecture firm)

Location: North Little Rock, AR

Salary: Not listed

Type: Temporary-to-permanent

Handles AP/AR, invoicing, GL, payroll for ~30 employees, and reconciliations using Deltek. Great for someone with 2+ years accounting & payroll, strong Excel, and interest in a temp-to-perm path at a well-known architecture firm.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.