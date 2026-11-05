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💰 Little Rock finance & accounting roles with multiple openings
Little Rock’s finance and accounting scene is busy right now—banks, government, tech, and manufacturing are all hiring. If you’ve got numbers skills, there’s likely something here that fits your lane.
Tax Manager
Employer: Jobot
Location: Little Rock, AR
Salary: $130,000 – $150,000 per year
Type: Full-time
Growing public accounting firm looking for an experienced Tax Manager with 3+ years in public tax and an active CPA. Offers aggressive pay, hybrid schedule, flexible hours, and strong growth path.
Card Fraud Analyst I
Employer: Simmons Bank
Location: Little Rock, AR
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Front-line role fighting debit, credit card, and Zelle fraud for a regional bank. Good fit if you have 2+ years fraud or banking ops experience, like investigations, and can stay calm in a high-pressure environment.
Budget Analyst – Career Path
Employer: State of Arkansas – Department of Health
Location: Little Rock, AR
Salary: $57,351 – $84,879 (anticipated start $57,351.01)
Type: Full-time, state government
Work on state health budgets—building, tracking, and analyzing spending for the Division of Health Advancement – Chronic Disease Branch. Great if you have a bachelor’s in accounting/finance and 2+ years budgeting/financial analysis and want stable state benefits. Posting end date: 11/10/26.
Director of Accounting
Employer: Bell & Associates, Inc. (recruiting for a large corporate client)
Location: Little Rock, AR
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Leads the close and consolidated financials for a segment of a fast-growing, vertically integrated company. Ideal for someone with 10+ years progressive accounting experience, strong GAAP, and managerial leadership, preferably with a CPA and transformation project experience.
Finance Controller – North America
Employer: Welspun Tubular LLC
Location: Little Rock, AR
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Top finance role over North American manufacturing operations, covering GL, AP/AR, payroll, cost accounting, inventory, and audits. Looking for 15–20 years’ experience in manufacturing, strong U.S. GAAP, ERP skills, and comfort presenting to senior leadership.
Sr. Financial Analyst – Manufacturing Industry
Employer: Cybotic System
Location: Little Rock, AR
Salary: Base “to be confirmed”, annual discretionary bonus
Type: Full-time, direct hire
Hands-on plant finance role for heavy industrial/steel/metals manufacturing. Requires 5+ years manufacturing finance, standard costing ownership, deep variance analysis, and inventory/WIP/COGS accounting. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and professional development; relocation up to ~$5,000 case-by-case.
Operational Risk Analyst I
Employer: Bank OZK
Location: Little Rock, AR
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Entry-level/early-career risk role helping run the bank’s Operational Risk Management program—risk assessments, loss analysis, reporting to executives and the Board. Best for those with banking or risk/audit experience and strong Excel/PowerPoint skills.
TurboTax Local Service Expert – multiple titles (In-Office / On-Site / In-Person / Local / Onsite / Local Tax Office)
These six postings share the same core role and requirements, so here’s one summary for all:
Representative posting: Tax Expert – In-Office
Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)
Location: Little Rock, AR
Salary: Hourly range varies by state (examples given for CA, CO, etc.; Little Rock rate not listed)
Type: Part-time, year-round, on-site
Work as a TurboTax Local Service Expert, doing full-service tax prep plus community outreach to grow a local client base. Requires 3+ years paid experience filing 30+ 1040 returns per season and an active PTIN; EA/CPA/attorney preferred. Minimum 20 hours/week, mostly Mon–Fri, 8–5, with 401(k) match, ESPP, sick time, E&O coverage, and product discounts.
Other equivalent titles/links for the same role:
- Tax Expert – On-Site
- Tax Expert – In-Person
- Tax Expert – Local Tax Office
- Tax Expert – Local
- Tax Expert – Onsite
Program Analyst
Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers
Location: Little Rock, AR
Salary: Not listed (federal GS, above GS-11 level)
Type: Full-time, federal
Supports multi-year program and budget planning across multiple funding sources, tracks obligations and spending trends, and prepares briefings and justifications for leadership. Must meet federal eligibility and have one year of specialized GS-11-level experience in program/budget work.
Accounting Specialist
Employer: Arkansas Talent Group (for an architecture firm)
Location: North Little Rock, AR
Salary: Not listed
Type: Temporary-to-permanent
Handles AP/AR, invoicing, GL, payroll for ~30 employees, and reconciliations using Deltek. Great for someone with 2+ years accounting & payroll, strong Excel, and interest in a temp-to-perm path at a well-known architecture firm.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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