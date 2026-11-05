🚔 Little Rock Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Little Rock has a solid mix of public safety roles right now, from entry-level hospital security to higher-paid federal court and fraud investigation work.

Here are several options if you’re looking to protect people, property, and your community.

Employer: Walden Security

Walden Security Location: Little Rock, AR (Federal courthouses under USMS contract)

(Federal courthouses under USMS contract) Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.91/hour

Armed role providing security at federal courthouses: screening visitors, roving patrols, courtroom security, escorts for judges and staff, and incident reporting. Requires 3+ years recent certified law enforcement or military police experience, valid driver’s license, ability to pass DOJ clearance, drug screen, and meet USMS medical/physical standards.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Internship / very part-time (8 hours bi-weekly)

Shift: Day, 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Hospital-based, entry-level security role focused on basic duties like unlocks, metal detection, and visitor management while you job-shadow experienced officers. Good fit if you’re new to security, age 21+, have a valid Arkansas driver’s license, can pass MVR and background checks, and can qualify for a state security credential.

Employer: National General (Allstate)

Location: Field-based, supports Arkansas territory (Little Rock area)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: SIU Consultant II: $62,100 – $105,300/year SIU Sr Consultant I: $68,500 – $117,700/year



High-level fraud investigation role handling complex auto, homeowners, and specialty insurance claims. You’ll do background checks, scene inspections, interviews, social media research, and help decide on fraud, denials, and restitution. Best for those with prior SIU or investigative experience (law enforcement, fraud, or similar) who are comfortable working independently in the field and from home.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.61/hour , weekly pay

, Schedule: Day shift – Thu 5:00 AM–3:00 PM, Fri 5:00 AM–2:00 PM, Sat 7:00 AM–6:00 PM

Armed security in a healthcare setting, with visible patrols, access control, incident response, and customer service for staff and visitors. Requires armed guard card/license, 4+ years military or law enforcement experience or a criminal justice degree, age 21+, high school diploma/GED, and ability to pass background and drug screening. Includes benefits, paid training, and perks/discounts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time (30–40 hours/week, variable schedule)

Pay: $16.06/hour, weekly pay

Mobile patrol role covering multiple sites and shifts across industries like healthcare, education, finance, and retail. You’ll patrol on foot and by vehicle, respond to incidents, write reports, and often take last-minute or changing shifts, so it’s ideal if you’re flexible with hours and locations. Requires reliable transportation, valid driver’s license, age 18+ (21+ for armed), high school diploma/GED, and ability to pass background and drug screening; offers benefits, paid training, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can move into over time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.