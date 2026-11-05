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🚔 Little Rock Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings
Little Rock has a solid mix of public safety roles right now, from entry-level hospital security to higher-paid federal court and fraud investigation work.
Here are several options if you’re looking to protect people, property, and your community.
Court Security Officer – Little Rock, AR
- Employer: Walden Security
- Location: Little Rock, AR (Federal courthouses under USMS contract)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.91/hour
Armed role providing security at federal courthouses: screening visitors, roving patrols, courtroom security, escorts for judges and staff, and incident reporting. Requires 3+ years recent certified law enforcement or military police experience, valid driver’s license, ability to pass DOJ clearance, drug screen, and meet USMS medical/physical standards.
Security Officer 1 (Entry-Level, Day Shift)
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Internship / very part-time (8 hours bi-weekly)
- Shift: Day, 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM
Hospital-based, entry-level security role focused on basic duties like unlocks, metal detection, and visitor management while you job-shadow experienced officers. Good fit if you’re new to security, age 21+, have a valid Arkansas driver’s license, can pass MVR and background checks, and can qualify for a state security credential.
SIU Field Investigator – National General
- Employer: National General (Allstate)
- Location: Field-based, supports Arkansas territory (Little Rock area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range:
- SIU Consultant II: $62,100 – $105,300/year
- SIU Sr Consultant I: $68,500 – $117,700/year
High-level fraud investigation role handling complex auto, homeowners, and specialty insurance claims. You’ll do background checks, scene inspections, interviews, social media research, and help decide on fraud, denials, and restitution. Best for those with prior SIU or investigative experience (law enforcement, fraud, or similar) who are comfortable working independently in the field and from home.
Security Officer – Armed Threat Deterrence (Healthcare)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.61/hour, weekly pay
- Schedule: Day shift – Thu 5:00 AM–3:00 PM, Fri 5:00 AM–2:00 PM, Sat 7:00 AM–6:00 PM
Armed security in a healthcare setting, with visible patrols, access control, incident response, and customer service for staff and visitors. Requires armed guard card/license, 4+ years military or law enforcement experience or a criminal justice degree, age 21+, high school diploma/GED, and ability to pass background and drug screening. Includes benefits, paid training, and perks/discounts.
Security Officer – Flex Driver Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Type: Full-time (30–40 hours/week, variable schedule)
- Pay: $16.06/hour, weekly pay
Mobile patrol role covering multiple sites and shifts across industries like healthcare, education, finance, and retail. You’ll patrol on foot and by vehicle, respond to incidents, write reports, and often take last-minute or changing shifts, so it’s ideal if you’re flexible with hours and locations. Requires reliable transportation, valid driver’s license, age 18+ (21+ for armed), high school diploma/GED, and ability to pass background and drug screening; offers benefits, paid training, and employee discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can move into over time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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