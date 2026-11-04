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🏥 Little Rock Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $120K+
Little Rock’s healthcare scene is busy right now – hospitals, home health, and clinics are all hiring. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level patient care to high-paying clinical jobs.
Dietetic Technician
Employer: UAMS – University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Location: Little Rock, AR (hospital setting)
Type: Full-time, Regular
Salary: Commensurate with experience
This essential role helps patients get the right meals based on diet orders and preferences. Great fit if you have HS diploma + 2 years customer service, can work rotating weekends/holidays, and like fast-paced, patient-facing work.
Travel Pediatric Echo Ultrasonographer – $3,190/week
Employer: Cross Country Allied
Location: Little Rock, AR (travel contract)
Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week)
Salary: About $3,190 per week
Day-shift pediatric echo role focused on congenital heart studies, with call about every 11th weekend. Ideal if you have 2+ years pediatric echo experience and want strong weekly pay plus travel benefits.
School Speech Language Pathologist (SLP)
Employer: Amergis Healthcare Staffing
Location: Little Rock, AR (school setting)
Type: Full-time, Contract
Pay: $62/hour, ~40 hrs/week
Work with students on evaluations and therapy in line with their care plans. Good match if you hold an active Arkansas SLP license and want steady school hours with weekly pay and benefits.
Physical Therapist – Home Health
Employer: Optum / Elite Home Health (LHC Group)
Location: Little Rock, AR (home health)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Approx. $82,048–$123,072/year (mix of per-visit + hourly)
Provide in-home PT evaluations and treatments, helping patients stay safe and independent at home. Great for licensed PTs who like one-on-one care, flexible days, and performance-based pay.
Interventional Pain Management Physician
Employer: Protouch Staffing
Location: Little Rock, AR (plus Bryant & Hot Springs Village)
Type: Full-time or Part-time, Outpatient
Salary: Not listed
4-day work week in an outpatient pain practice doing blocks, epidurals, RF ablations, and more. Designed for fellowship-trained pain physicians (MD/DO) who want daytime hours, multi-site coverage, and full benefits.
Radiologist, MD (Musculoskeletal)
Employer: OrthoArkansas
Location: Little Rock, AR (work-from-home, Central AR preferred)
Type: Full-time, Employed
Salary: Competitive, with full benefits
MSK-focused radiology for a large orthopedic group – mostly MSK/spine MRI with some CT and X-ray. No nights, no weekends, no call, and work-from-home with provided workstation make this very lifestyle-friendly.
RN Specialty Critical Care – Dialysis (Nights)
Employer: Baptist Health
Location: Little Rock, AR – Dialysis Dept.
Type: Full-time, Nights (6:30 PM–7:00 AM, 72 hrs/bi-weekly)
Salary: Not listed
Bedside RN role caring for dialysis patients in a critical care setting. Open to new grads and experienced RNs with Arkansas license; specialty training and advanced life support provided.
Patient Care Tech I – 10A Oncology (Nights)
Employer: Baptist Health
Location: Little Rock, AR – Oncology Unit
Type: Full-time, Nights (6:30 PM–7:00 AM, 72 hrs/bi-weekly)
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on support role helping oncology patients with basic care, monitoring, and comfort. Good entry point if you have 12 college credits (incl. English Comp) and want to grow in hospital healthcare.
ECMO Specialist (RN, Nights)
Employer: Baptist Health
Location: Little Rock, AR – ICU
Type: Full-time, Nights (6:30 PM–7:00 AM, 72 hrs/bi-weekly)
Salary: Not listed
Advanced ICU RN role operating ECMO circuits for critically ill patients. Requires RN license + 1 year acute critical care experience, with ECMO training and preceptorship provided.
RN Telemetry – 9A & 9B (Days)
Employer: Baptist Health
Location: Little Rock, AR – Telemetry
Type: Full-time, Days (6:30 AM–7:00 PM, 72 hrs/bi-weekly)
Salary: Not listed
Monitor and care for cardiac/telemetry patients on busy day shifts. Open to new grads and experienced RNs; telemetry-specific education and ACLS/PALS/NALS training available.
RN Flex Team – Med/Surg Resource (Days)
Employer: Baptist Health
Location: Little Rock, AR – Float across Med/Surg units
Type: Full-time, Days (6:30 AM–7:00 PM, 72 hrs/bi-weekly)
Salary: Not listed
Float RN role covering multiple med/surg units and sometimes nearby campuses (within 50 miles). Best for RNs with 18+ months experience who like variety and strong clinical exposure.
Home Health Physical Therapist II
Employer: Baptist Health
Location: Little Rock, AR – Home Health
Type: Full-time, Days (8:00 AM–4:30 PM, 80 hrs/bi-weekly)
Salary: Not listed
Manage a caseload of home health patients, providing PT in their homes. Requires current Arkansas PT license + 1 year clinical experience and offers regular daytime hours.
Pharmacy Tech II (Evenings)
Employer: Baptist Health
Location: Little Rock, AR – Pharmacy
Type: Full-time, Evenings (2:30 PM–11:00 PM, 80 hrs/bi-weekly)
Salary: Not listed
Hospital pharmacy tech role handling med distribution and IV compounding. You’ll need an active Arkansas Pharmacy Tech license; recent experience or accredited program completion is preferred.
Medical Lab Scientist I
Employer: Baptist Health
Location: Little Rock, AR – Laboratory
Type: Full-time, Days (6:00 AM–6:30 PM, 72 hrs/bi-weekly)
Salary: Not listed
High-responsibility lab role running complex tests with minimal supervision. Requires a Bachelor’s in CLS/Med Tech or related science and registry eligibility (ASCP or equivalent preferred).
RN Med Surg – 6A (Days)
Employer: Baptist Health
Location: Little Rock, AR – Med/Surg
Type: Full-time, Days (6:30 AM–7:00 PM, 72 hrs/bi-weekly)
Salary: Not listed
Core med/surg RN position caring for a wide mix of adult patients. Great home base for new grads or experienced RNs who want strong fundamentals and growth options.
Patient Care Technician – PCT CCHT – Dialysis (Float)
Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
Location: Little Rock, AR (float across multiple states)
Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week), Travel/Float
Salary: Not listed
Dialysis PCT role with CCHT license required, traveling to clinics across several states while being home-based in Arkansas or nearby. Good for techs who like the road, flexible schedules, and hands-on dialysis work.
Monitor Tech – Telemetry
Employer: UAMS – University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Location: Little Rock, AR – Telemetry Dept.
Type: Full-time, Shift Varies
Salary: Commensurate with experience
Provide 24/7 cardiac rhythm monitoring for inpatients across the hospital. Needs HS diploma + 6 months direct patient care; rhythm interpretation experience and BLS are a plus.
Pharmacy Specialist
Employer: UAMS – EBRx Program
Location: Little Rock, AR
Type: Full-time, Clinical Staff
Salary: Commensurate with experience
Clinical pharmacist role handling prior authorizations, coverage decisions, and provider calls. Requires PharmD, Arkansas pharmacist license, and PGY1 or 3+ years relevant experience.
Mobile Dental Clinic Team Lead – D2
Employer: MobileCare Dental (MobileCare Health Connect)
Location: Based in Little Rock, AR – Central AR travel
Type: Full-time, On the road (home daily)
Pay: About $37,500–$39,000/year
Lead a mobile dental clinic serving residents in long-term care facilities, working closely with a dentist and assistant. Great if you’re an RDA with at least 1 year dental assisting experience and a heart for seniors.
Physical Therapist – Home Health
Employer: Optum / Elite Home Health (LHC Group)
Location: Little Rock, AR
Type: Full-time
Pay: Approx. $82,048–$123,072/year (per-visit + hourly mix)
Same home health PT opportunity as above, listed via Indeed. If you prefer applying through Indeed, this link may be easier to use.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers here are growing and often have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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