💰 Little Rock Accounting & Finance Jobs – Multiple Open Roles

Little Rock has a steady stream of money-minded roles right now, from federal accounting to niche finance and fully remote work.

Here are several solid options if you like numbers, details, and clear career paths.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. Location: Little Rock, AR (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00–$25.00/hour (hourly, bonus eligible)

Handle daily warranty accounting, keep systems and the general ledger in sync, and help maximize warranty collections. Good fit if you have 2+ years in accounting/finance, strong Excel/data skills, and want remote work with full benefits and 401(k).

Employer: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Permanent federal position (career ladder GS-11 to GS-12)

(career ladder GS-11 to GS-12) Salary: Not listed (includes locality pay; PCS/relocation incentives may be available)

Work in the Resource Management Office handling federal accounting for the Little Rock District. This is a long-term civil service role with promotion potential, federal benefits, and possible relocation or recruitment incentives.

Employer: Riggs Cat

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time (on-site)

Full-time (on-site) Salary: Not listed

Review credit applications, set limits, and help collect on open accounts to protect company cash flow. Great if you have 2–4 years in credit/collections, solid accounting basics, and want to partner closely with sales and customers.

Employer: Blue Flame Minerals

Location: Little Rock, AR (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support mineral and royalty deals by building investment models, updating pricing, and tracking permitting and development data. Ideal for someone with 2+ years in mineral/royalty analysis or energy finance who wants to be close to deal-making in a small, fast-moving team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.