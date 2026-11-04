🏗️ Little Rock engineering roles with multiple $90K+ openings

Little Rock’s building scene is busy, and high‑performance projects need strong engineering minds. If you know HVAC, controls, and commissioning, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Little Rock, AR

Salary: $90,000 – $175,000 base + bonus

Type: Full-time

What you’ll do: Lead commissioning for commercial and institutional buildings, making sure HVAC, electrical, plumbing, BAS, and controls all perform to design and owner standards. You’ll run testing, oversee TAB, support ASHRAE/LEED efforts, and hand off clear reports and training to facility teams.

Lead commissioning for commercial and institutional buildings, making sure all perform to design and owner standards. You’ll run testing, oversee TAB, support efforts, and hand off clear reports and training to facility teams. Good fit if you: Have 5+ years in commissioning or mechanical/controls work, a degree in Mechanical, Electrical, or Building Systems Engineering, and are comfortable on job sites and in Bluebeam/CxAlloy/BAS tools. Strong pay, car allowance, and full health, dental, vision, life, retirement, PTO, and holidays.

If this looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a focused resume while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.