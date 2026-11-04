🚚 Little Rock Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Little Rock has some solid supply chain and logistics roles right now, from healthcare inventory to fast‑paced trucking ops. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Priority1

Priority1 Location: Little Rock, AR (headquarters)

(headquarters) Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 base + commissions

Support a nationwide sales team by quoting truckload shipments, building loads, and tracking updates in a busy logistics hub. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), profit sharing, PTO) and hands-on training with the Truckload Manager.

Employer: UAMS – University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: $16/hour (about $33,280/year)

Closing Date: 11/18/2026

Keep hospital food and supplies flowing by receiving, stocking, and rotating inventory for patients, cafeteria, and catering. Good fit if you like active work (standing, walking, lifting) and want strong public‑sector benefits like retirement match, leave time, and education discounts.

Employer: Max Distributing

Location: Little Rock, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Blend purchasing, inventory management, and vendor support in a cross‑functional role that touches sales, marketing, IT, and warehouse operations. Expect lots of variety—from managing POs and product data to helping with tradeshows in cities like Chicago or Las Vegas—plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.