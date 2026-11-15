Little River’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospital systems and private practices both hiring. If you’re in nursing, dentistry, or clinical support, there are some solid options right now.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Coastal Cosmetic Dental Associates)

Heartland Dental (Coastal Cosmetic Dental Associates) Location: Little River, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $200,000 total compensation plus bonuses

Lead a coastal general dentistry practice with full clinical autonomy, an established patient base, and in-office mentorship. Backed by Heartland Dental, you get strong admin support, CE, stock opportunities, and benefits while living minutes from North Myrtle Beach.

Employer: McLeod Health

Location: Little River, SC (McLeod Health system – MICU)

(McLeod Health system – MICU) Type: Full-time RN

Salary: Not listed

Provide high-acuity care in the MICU, using evidence-based practice and hourly rounding to support patients and families. You’ll join a large, established not-for-profit health system with room to grow your skills and career.

Employer: McLeod Health

Location: Little River, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work closely with oncology and hematology providers doing direct patient care, rooming, tests, meds, education, and scheduling. Good fit if you’re a registered or state-certified MA with at least one year of clinical experience and want steady hours in a specialty clinic.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.