🏥 Little River, SC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Little River’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to private practice. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep building your skills.

Employer: McLeod Health

McLeod Health Location: Little River, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work under an RN on the PTCU, helping with vitals, bathing, feeding, dressing, transporting, and hourly rounds. Great fit if you’re a certified Nursing Assistant with BLS who wants hands-on patient care in a large, established health system.

Employer: McLeod Health

McLeod Health Location: Little River, SC

Type: Part-time / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Watch over confused or high-risk patients, including those on suicide precautions, and help keep them safe. Good role if you have a HS diploma/GED, stay calm under pressure, and want flexible hours in a hospital setting.

Employer: TeamHealth

TeamHealth Location: Little River, SC (inpatient rehab facility)

(inpatient rehab facility) Type: Full-time (5 days/week, in-person)

Estimated Compensation: $250,000–$270,000/year, fee-for-service (no cap on productivity)

Join a post-acute rehab team providing PM&R-focused care with strong onboarding, a clinical mentor, and leadership growth options. Ideal for a SC-licensed physician (new grads welcome) who wants autonomy, steady rounding work, and robust benefits like 401(k) and health coverage.

Employer: Grand Strand Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine, PA

Location: Little River, SC (plus other Grand Strand offices)

(plus other Grand Strand offices) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, in-person)

Pay: $16.50–$18.50/hour

Support pediatric providers with vitals, meds (within scope), rooming, and EHR documentation in a busy, kid-focused practice. Great for a certified CCMA or RMA with CPR/BLS, especially if you like working with children and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and profit sharing.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.