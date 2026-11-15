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🎨 Little Falls, MN Arts Jobs: Multiple Local Media Openings
Little Falls has some solid local media roles right now, especially if you love community stories and small-town news.
Freelance Writer – Morrison County Record
- Employer: Adams MultiMedia / Morrison County Record
- Location: Little Falls, MN
- Type: Part-time / Freelance
- Salary: Not listed
Cover human interest stories, local government, and events for the weekly Morrison County Record. Great fit if you have journalism training, strong writing, and photography skills—you’ll send a cover letter, resume, and writing/photo samples directly to the managing editor.
Community Editor/Reporter – Morrison County Record
- Employer: Adams MultiMedia / Morrison County Record
- Location: Little Falls, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.00 – $17.50 per hour
Full-time community editor/reporter role at an award-winning, paid-subscription newspaper. You’ll cover local news and meetings, help with layout, and work on special projects. Includes medical, dental, vision, company-paid disability and life insurance, PTO from day one, floating holidays, and a 401(k). Journalism degree and online media skills are preferred; recent grads are welcome.
If one of these feels close to what you want, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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