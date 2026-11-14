Little Falls has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, especially if you like retail, sales, and helping people in person.

Below are a few standout roles hiring today.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Little Falls, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $50,000 – $75,000+ (base + uncapped commission)

You’ll be the go-to person between customers and the service shop—setting up repair work, giving price estimates, and keeping folks updated on their RV or vehicle. Good fit if you have service experience (auto/RV/marine/powersports), strong people skills, and don’t mind weekends or busy seasons. Benefits include PTO, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, discounts, parental leave, and tuition help.

Alternate listing with the same role/details: Service Advisor (Indeed)

Employer: Walmart

Location: 15091 18th St NE, Little Falls, MN 56345

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $100,000+ per year (plus performance bonuses; some roles may include extra pay based on location/complexity)

This is a leadership role over the fashion area—hiring and mentoring associates, driving sales and profit, and making sure customers have a great in-store experience. You’ll work with P&L, merchandising, and team development, so it’s ideal if you have retail + supervisory experience and like coaching people. Walmart offers health (medical, dental, vision), 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, parental leave, disability, discounts, and fully paid education through Live Better U for eligible associates.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.