🚧 Little Falls construction jobs with multiple openings up to $125K

Little Falls has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with metal, paint, and tools. These roles are full-time, on-site, and offer steady hours plus benefits.

Employer: Falls Fabricating, LLC

Falls Fabricating, LLC Location: Little Falls, MN (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $19.00 – $27.00/hour

Benefits: Medical, Dental, Life, Disability, 401(k)

You’ll prep and powder paint parts, run curing ovens, and handle everything from small parts to large tanks and frames. Good fit if you have 1–3 years manufacturing experience and want steady day hours with solid benefits.

Employer: Falls Fabricating, LLC

Falls Fabricating, LLC Location: Little Falls, MN (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $21.00 – $33.00/hour

Benefits: Health, Dental, Life, Short & Long Term Disability, 401(k)

Mix of MIG and TIG welding on simple and complex parts, plus some robotic and spot welding. Great if you’ve got 1+ year of welding experience, like variety in your work, and want room to mentor others and grow.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Location: Little Falls, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000 – $125,000+/year , based on experience

, based on experience Bonus: Up to $5,000 sign-on bonus for experienced techs

for experienced techs Benefits (Day 1 for medical): Medical, Prescription, Dental, Vision, PTO, Paid Parental Leave, 6 Paid Holidays, 401(k) with match, Employer-paid Short-Term Disability & Life, education support, uniform stipend

You’ll handle full collision repair: disassembly, frame and body work, welding, and repainting to pre-accident condition. Ideal if you’ve finished a tech school program or 3-year apprenticeship and want high earning potential plus strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring manager can match your skills to a similar role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.