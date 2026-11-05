🏭 Multiple Molex Manufacturing Jobs in Little Falls, MN

Little Falls has some solid factory openings right now, especially if you like hands-on work and steady shifts. Molex is hiring across several areas in their aerospace and defense plant.

Employer: Molex (Aerospace & Defense Solutions)

Molex (Aerospace & Defense Solutions) Location: Little Falls, MN

Salary: $20 – $39 per hour (estimated range from posting)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Build, repair, and maintain precision tooling, dies, and fixtures that keep high-end aerospace production running. Great fit if you have toolmaker/machinist experience, can read blueprints, and like working with both manual and some CNC machines.

Employer: Molex (Aerospace & Defense Sector)

Molex (Aerospace & Defense Sector) Location: Little Falls, MN

Salary: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Run production equipment, follow detailed work instructions, and help turn out defect-free aerospace parts. Good for someone with at least 1 year of manufacturing or assembly experience who’s comfortable on nights and likes steady, repeatable work.

Employer: Molex (Aerospace & Defense Solutions)

Molex (Aerospace & Defense Solutions) Location: Little Falls, MN

Salary: $17 – $20 per hour

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Operate molding or stamping machines, check parts for quality, and keep the line running safely and smoothly. Great option if you’ve done factory or machine work before and want a daytime schedule with room to learn more technical skills.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can match you to similar roles at the same plant.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.