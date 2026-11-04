🏥 Little Falls Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Healthcare hiring is steady in Little Falls, MN right now, with solid options if you like direct patient care or pharmacy work. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Coborn's, Inc. Location: Little Falls, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $24.00/hour

Support the pharmacist with accurate prescription filling, labeling, and customer service in a busy, community-focused grocery pharmacy. This employee-owned company offers 10% grocery discount, DailyPay, PTO, Sunday premium pay, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and more—even for many part-time roles.

Employer: Diamond Willow Assisted Living & Memory Care

Location: Little Falls, MN (1401 5th Avenue NE)

(1401 5th Avenue NE) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Up to $19.50/hour (based on experience, includes shift differential)

Provide hands-on care like bathing, dressing, mobility support, dementia care, and meds in a small, home-like assisted living setting. Evening shifts (such as 2:30 PM – 10:30 PM) with no mandated extra shifts, PTO, health/dental for full-time, 401(k), CNA reimbursement, and an up to $800 hiring bonus.

Employer: Comfort Keepers

Location: Little Falls, MN

Type: Part-time and Full-time options

Part-time and Full-time options Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour (CNA starts at $20/hour)

Help seniors stay safe and independent at home with personal cares, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship. Offers weekly pay, PTO accrual, flexible schedules that work around school or another job, and eligibility for free CNA classes after 5 months.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on hours and experience if you’re a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.