🏭 Little Falls, MN Manufacturing: Multiple Roles With Solid Pay

Little Falls is busy on the production side right now, with openings from aerospace parts to pet food prep. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Molex (Aerospace & Defense Solutions)

Molex (Aerospace & Defense Solutions) Location: Little Falls, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18–$23/hour

Run and monitor an electroless nickel plating line making high-reliability aerospace and defense components. Good fit if you’ve worked in manufacturing or metal finishing, can follow detailed instructions, and don’t mind PPE and chemicals. Strong benefits and room to grow if you like technical, process-focused work.

Employer: North Freeze Dry, LLC

Location: Little Falls, MN

Type: Full-time, day shift ( 7:00am–3:00pm )

Full-time, day shift ( ) Pay: Not listed

Support meat prep for freeze-dried pet food, rotating between tasks like grinding, mixing, sanitation, and forklift work. Great if you want steady hours, don’t mind physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs), and like learning different machines. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—Little Falls plants are growing, and more roles tend to follow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.