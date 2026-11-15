Little Elm neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re moving, doing DIY, or have kids, there’s something here for you.

Item: Free moving boxes

Condition: Not stated

Location: Sunset Pointe, Little Elm, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Neighbor has free moving boxes available for anyone who needs them. Great if you’re packing up for a move or need storage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Table and chairs (used)

Condition: Used

Location: 2345 Magnolia Dr, Village of Wood Lake, Little Elm, TX — on the curb

Source: nextdoor.com

Free table and chairs set placed on the curb for pickup. Just drive by and grab it from 2345 Magnolia Dr if you can use it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 3 hoverboards and a kids’ car (ages 3–6)

Condition: All work; need chargers

Location: 2345 Magnolia Dr, Village of Wood Lake, Little Elm, TX — on the curb

Source: nextdoor.com

Free three hoverboards and a ride-on car for ages 3–6. The poster says they all work but need chargers. Everything is set out on the curb at 2345 Magnolia Dr for pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted plywood sheets

Condition: Not stated

Location: Savannah, Savannah, TX (near Little Elm)

Source: nextdoor.com

Various sizes of plywood sheets available, ideal for DIY projects, crafts, or small repairs. Check the listing for exact sizes and how to pick up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Little Elm tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, reach out or swing by soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.