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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Little Elm Right Now
Little Elm neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re moving, doing DIY, or have kids, there’s something here for you.
Free moving boxes
Item: Free moving boxes
Condition: Not stated
Location: Sunset Pointe, Little Elm, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Neighbor has free moving boxes available for anyone who needs them. Great if you’re packing up for a move or need storage.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Table and chairs (used)
Item: Table and chairs (used)
Condition: Used
Location: 2345 Magnolia Dr, Village of Wood Lake, Little Elm, TX — on the curb
Source: nextdoor.com
Free table and chairs set placed on the curb for pickup. Just drive by and grab it from 2345 Magnolia Dr if you can use it.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kids hoverboards and ride-on car
Item: 3 hoverboards and a kids’ car (ages 3–6)
Condition: All work; need chargers
Location: 2345 Magnolia Dr, Village of Wood Lake, Little Elm, TX — on the curb
Source: nextdoor.com
Free three hoverboards and a ride-on car for ages 3–6. The poster says they all work but need chargers. Everything is set out on the curb at 2345 Magnolia Dr for pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Plywood Sheets
Item: Assorted plywood sheets
Condition: Not stated
Location: Savannah, Savannah, TX (near Little Elm)
Source: nextdoor.com
Various sizes of plywood sheets available, ideal for DIY projects, crafts, or small repairs. Check the listing for exact sizes and how to pick up.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Little Elm tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, reach out or swing by soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.