Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Little Elm, TX? These adoptable dogs are already fixed, vaccinated, and waiting for someone to love.

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type)

Shepherd (unknown type) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Town of Little Elm Animal Services

Phone: (972) 377-1898

Adoption fee: $75 Includes neuter , microchip , and all vaccines



Caesar is a young shepherd mix looking for a fresh start. His adoption fee covers all the basics, so he’s well on his way to a healthy life in a new home.

👉 Meet Caesar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Town of Little Elm Animal Services

Phone: (972) 377-1898

Adoption fee: $75 Includes spay , microchip , and all vaccines



Diamond is a young pittie girl hoping for a family to call her own. With her vetting already included in the fee, she’s a great choice for someone ready to bring home a companion.

👉 Meet Diamond and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (unknown type, medium)

Terrier (unknown type, medium) Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $25

Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Little Elm, TX)

Xena is described as a cutie and well‑behaved, though she can get into a little mischief if left alone too long. She’s athletic and active and loves the dog park and going for walks.

She is listed as special needs because she has skin allergies and needs weekly baths to keep her skin healthy and comfortable.

👉 Meet Xena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Little Elm, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their profiles with friends and neighbors. A quick call or click could be the start of their new life.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.