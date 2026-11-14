Little Elm neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from home improvement gear to a garden shed and even kittens needing homes.

Item: Used garage door opener

Condition: Used, working condition (per poster)

Location: Savannah, Savannah, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A used garage door opener that still works, being given away for free. Great if you need a replacement opener or parts for your current garage door setup. Check the listing for any extra details on brand or compatibility, and be sure you can safely install it or have someone who can.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Garden shed and pots

Condition: Shed is about 15 years old, fair condition, restorable; roof in good condition; no floor (sits on a slab)

Size: About 8 x 8 ft

Location: LE Beach / Cottonwood Park, Little Elm, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

The owners are upgrading their patio and shed and want the old 8x8 garden shed and pots to go to a good home. The shed is older but described as fair and restorable for someone with average handyman skills. The roof is in good shape, but there is no floor, since it currently sits on a slab. You’ll need to be able to move and transport the shed yourself.

If you’re interested, the poster asks that you PM (private message) them through Nextdoor.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 4 kittens needing adoption

Location: Paloma Creek, Little Elm, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor in Paloma Creek has four adorable kittens looking for their forever homes. They’re ready to be adopted by families who can give them care, attention, and a safe place to live. The poster is asking for serious inquiries only and would like you to message them if you’re interested in adopting or know someone who is.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Little Elm tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.