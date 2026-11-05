🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Little Elm

Looking for a feline friend in Little Elm, TX? These adoptable cats are ready to bring love, fun, and purrs into a new home.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Town of Little Elm Animal Services

Phone: (972) 377-1898

Adoption Fee: $75

About Paris:

Named after Paris Geller from Gilmore Girls, this kitten has big personality and a little bit of sass. She’s smart, curious, and full of “main character” energy, with lots of love to share.

Paris is looking for a home that will enjoy her bold spirit and playful drama, and give her plenty of attention and enrichment.

👉 Meet Paris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult (3 years)

Adult (3 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Little Elm, TX)

Adoption Fee: $10

About Hazley:

Hazley is a calm, gentle girl who enjoys a quiet, cozy life. She loves playing with strings and chewing on catnip toys. She’s not a lap cat, but she’ll happily cuddle next to you all day.

She’s also pretty vocal and especially fond of fish-flavored food. Hazley would be a great match for someone who wants a relaxed companion cat.

👉 Meet Hazley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4–6 months)

Baby (about 4–6 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Little Elm, TX)

Adoption Fee: $1

About Mr. Chicken:

Mr. Chicken was found outside a hotel in Houston and given a second chance by kind rescuers. He’s affectionate, playful, and loves being held and cuddling with his humans.

He gets along great with other cats, is litter trained, vaccinated, and microchipped, and is scheduled to be neutered and receive boosters soon. He’s looking for an indoor-only home with a family ready to love him for life.

👉 Meet Mr. Chicken and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Little Elm, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends and neighbors so they can see these adoptable kitties too.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.