A 25-year-old Little Egg Harbor woman, Victoria Cranmer, has pleaded guilty to Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Prosecutors say that while a two-year-old child was in her care, Cranmer allowed the child to touch her inappropriately and filmed it. Following a referral from the Division of Child Protection and Permanency, the case was investigated by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit and the Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department Detective Bureau.

Cranmer was charged on July 7, 2026, and surrendered to Little Egg Harbor Township Police on July 8, 2026. She has been held in the Ocean County Jail since then.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 22, 2027. The State will seek three years in New Jersey State Prison, Parole Supervision for Life, and enforcement of Nicole’s Law, which permanently bars her from any contact with the victim.