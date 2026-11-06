🚚 Little Chute Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Openings With Solid Pay

Little Chute is busy right now with food and beverage companies that need strong logistics and planning help. If you like keeping products moving and schedules on track, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Nestlé (Pizza Division)

Nestlé (Pizza Division) Location: Little Chute, WI

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $27.45/hr + $1.50/hr shift differential , bonus eligible

, bonus eligible Schedule: 12-hour shifts, 2-2-3 rotation

Hands-on warehouse role keeping frozen pizza products moving. You’ll run forklifts, unload trailers, feed production lines, and store product safely. Full benefits after 30 days (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, and more).

Also listed here: Indeed posting of the same role

Employer: Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC

Location: Little Chute, WI (on-site at manufacturing facility)

(on-site at manufacturing facility) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday business hours

Pay: Competitive base pay + full benefits (exact amount not listed)

Office-based supply chain role turning customer demand into daily production plans for coffee and beverage lines. You’ll work with operations, procurement, and logistics to balance capacity, materials, and inventory while keeping orders on time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.