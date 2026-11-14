Lititz has a nice mix of restaurant and senior-living kitchen jobs right now, with solid hourly pay and steady hours. If you like fast-paced shifts and working with food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Noodle Shack

Noodle Shack Location: Lititz, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $20.19 per hour

Fast-paced, lively kitchen where you’ll prep ingredients, cook, plate dishes, and help keep the kitchen clean and organized. Great fit if you already have some restaurant or kitchen experience and like working on a busy line with a tight team.

Employer: Yorgos – Skorpios Mediterranean Taverna & Lounge

Location: Lititz, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $50.00 per hour

Perk: Employee discount

Upscale, high-energy bar looking for experienced bartenders (4+ years) who know cocktails, wine, and spirits. If you love busy nights, great drinks, and making guests feel like VIPs, this one stands out for both vibe and earning potential.

Employer: Morrison Living

Location: Luther Acres, 600 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Perks: Free uniforms, free meals during shift, benefits for eligible staff

Cook for a senior-living community with a steady schedule, positive environment, and a chance to really impact residents’ daily lives. Prior cooking experience is required, and you’ll follow set recipes, keep things clean, and work with a supportive culinary team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers in Lititz are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.