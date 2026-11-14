Healthcare hiring around Lititz, PA is steady right now, especially with UPMC adding several clinical roles. Good mix of entry-level patient care and advanced imaging.

Employer: UPMC

UPMC Location: Lititz, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Watch heart monitors and help keep cardiac patients safe on telemetry. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, can stay alert over long periods, and want to build skills in cardiac rhythm interpretation (telemetry/arrhythmia course required within 3 months of hire).

Employer: UPMC

UPMC Location: Lititz, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Title and starting pay vary by experience

Hands-on role supporting nurses with daily patient care, vitals, transport, and some advanced tasks like EKGs, IV work, and wound care (depending on unit needs). Good next step if you have prior healthcare experience or are a nursing/health sciences student looking to grow your skills.

Employer: UPMC

UPMC Location: Lititz, PA

Type: Full-time (variable schedule, holidays, on-call rotation)

(variable schedule, holidays, on-call rotation) Salary: Not listed

Run MRI exams with modern imaging equipment, working closely with physicians and patients. Ideal if you’re a radiology, nuclear medicine, ultrasound, or MR-trained tech ready to maintain MR safety standards and keep up multiple certifications.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same site.

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